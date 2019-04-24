Watch This Modded Porsche GT2 RS Run the Quarter Quicker Than a Dodge Demon

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is the fastest and most powerful version of its legendary sports car, thanks to a turbocharged 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine that cranks out 700 horsepower to the rear wheels. It’ll impressively tear from zero to 60 in 2.7 seconds on the way to a top speed of 211 mph. And, because eking more power out of everything is a glorious endeavor, Kanoo Performance in Bahrain has modded one GT2 RS to run a quarter quicker than a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon…by a few tenths.

Kanoo’s been tweaking its GT2 RS for a while, with aftermarket downpipes, an ECU tune and a methanol injection kit. It was running a 9.74 at 142 back in March, but further adjustments now see the Porsche, running drag slicks, screaming down the strip in 9.42 at 148. (For reference, Dodge’s Demon completes the run in 9.65 at 140 mph.) Kanoo didn’t even bother stripping off that honking rear wing, which creates significant drag. It simply didn’t need to.

If you’re reading this thinking, “I’ll take the $90,000 American muscle car over the $300,000 German super car, even if it is two-tenths of a second slower,” we can’t argue with that logic, especially when that sizable price differential is factored in. Still, the GT2 RS is a very special, marvelously engineered machine that seems hell-bent on destroying all the records.

After the Lamborghini Huracán Performante claimed the Nurburgring lap record for production cars when it ran a 6:52:01—dethroning the Porsche 918 Spyder by five seconds—Porsche said “Hold my beer” and turned up at the German track with a GT2 RS six months later. It turned in a lap in 6:47:30, decimating the Lambo.

Don’t be surprised if Kanoo keeps tinkering with the engine and we see that quarter-mile time continue to drop. The turbocharged 911 mills can handle ample amounts of boost, so with bigger puffers, we can’t wait to see how fast the GT2 RS can rip.