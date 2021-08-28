From Porsche’s Taycan Turbo to the BMW i8: The 10 Most Expensive Cars to Insure

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure.

High horsepower, Nappa leather seats with massage, premium sound systems. If you’re in the market for a luxury vehicle, you probably won’t mind the associated high-end insurance premiums. Here are the most expensive cars to insure based on an analysis of 320 models.

Maserati Quattroporte GTS GranLusso

4-Door Sedan Turbo

Average annual premium: $4,271

MSRP: $111,185

The Maserati Quattroporte GTS GranLusso 4-Door Sedan Turbo delivers the pedigree of a race car yet the luxury of the highest of high-end vehicles. Checking in with maximum horsepower of 530 and a top speed of more than 190 mph, this sleek ride comes with features like four-zone climate control and heated seats, natural leather upholstery, racing-inspired wheels and a cushy Maserati-developed suspension system.

The Maserati Quattroporte GTS GranLusso 4-Door Sedan Turbo lets a driver unleash their inner racer while simultaneously taking advantage of executive-level amenities.

Porsche Taycan Turbo

4-Door Sedan

Average annual premium: $4,117

MSRP: $152,250

Simply put, the Porsche Taycan Turbo 4-Door Sedan is a refined automotive beast. With horsepower of up to 670, this upscale machine rules the road. Aside from its sheer muscle, highlights include an advanced driver’s “cockpit,” thermally insulated glass, a pollen filter and a slew of airbags. The Porsche Taycan Turbo 4-Door Sedan can get you where you want to go in a flash—and in style.

Audi R8 5.2L V10 Quattro

2-Door Coupe AWD

Average annual premium: $4,079

MSRP: $199,095

At 602 hp, the Audi R8 5.2L V10 Quattro 2-Door Coupe AWD supplies almost as much horsepower as the Kentucky Derby. Driver and passenger can zoom along in this seven-speed beauty while luxuriating in top-quality, 18-way Nappa leather seats; riding on 20-inch aluminum sport wheels; and jamming to tunes pumped out by a five-speaker, Bluetooth-enabled, SiriusXM-equipped sound system. Thanks to the V10 engine, this Audi purrs like a tiger. And the spiffy interior should keep driver and passenger purring with delight.

Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG 4MATIC

2-Door Convertible Turbo AWD

Average annual premium: $3,948

MSRP: $185,400

The performance and style of the Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG 4MATIC 2-Door Convertible Turbo AWD might make your heart race. The twin-turbo V8 engine maxes out at a horsepower of 603 as it paves the way for a zero-to-60 time of 3.4 seconds. This Mercedes-Benz goes beyond being a speedy road warrior, though. The interior lives up to the price tag, featuring luxurious Nappa leather seats throughout, 12-way power seats (with massage functions) in the front, handcrafted wood trim and three-zone LED ambient lighting. It’s as if your well-appointed living room were on wheels.

BMW i8

2-Door Convertible Turbo Electric

Average annual premium: $3,934

MSRP: $147,500

The BMW i8 2-Door Convertible Turbo Electric marries enviable power, exquisite style and substance, and energy conservation. This plug-in hybrid can zoom from zero to 60 in an impressive 4.6 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 155 mph. On the style and substance front, this bad boy features a Harman Kardon sound system, Apple CarPlay functionality and leather upholstery. And lastly, the BMW i8 delivers a miles-per-gallon equivalent (MPGe) of 69.

Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 4MATIC

4-Door Utility AWD Turbo

Average annual premium: $3,933

MSRP: $157,500

The 577 hp twin-turbo V8 engine is the star of the Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 4MATIC—an engine that helps propel this utility vehicle from zero to 60 mph in only 3.9 seconds. But the co-stars hold their own, including the wireless smartphone charging pad, three-zone climate control, 20-inch wheels, and heated front and rear seats. The Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 4MATIC unquestionably lends uniqueness to the utility category.

Mercedes-Benz S 560

2-Door Convertible Turbo

Average annual premium: $3,896

MSRP: $132,450

The Mercedes-Benz S 560 2-Door Convertible Turbo is both high-tech and high-end. On the high-tech side, this convertible boasts goodies like an 12.8-inch OLED infotainment screen, a 3D dash cluster and a 360-degree camera. On the high-end side, it comes with 12-way power seats, three-zone LED ambient lighting, Nappa leather upholstery and a cabin-air purification system. Not to be overlooked is the convertible’s astounding power: Twin turbos allowing horsepower of 463 and zero-to-60 acceleration in 4.5 seconds.

Nissan GT-R

2-Door Coupe Turbo

Average annual premium: $3,880

MSRP: $113,540

Hopping into the driver’s seat of the Nissan GT-R 2-Door Coupe Turbo might feel like you’ve been transported right to the racetrack. This sports car, nicknamed “Godzilla,” zips from zero to 60 in a mind-blowing 2.9 seconds courtesy of a twin-turbocharged engine that supplies horsepower of 565. As a bonus, all-wheel drive comes standard.

BMW M850i xDrive

2-Door Convertible Turbo

Average annual premium: $3,815

MSRP: $122,395

With 523 hp, the BMW M850i xDrive 2-Door Convertible Turbo isn’t horsing around. Aside from the ability to travel zero to 60 in 3.3 seconds, this convertible puts you in the lap of luxury with a 10.3-inch touchscreen, 14-way power-adjustable heated front seats and rich leather throughout the cabin. A highly desirable standard feature: all-wheel drive.

Audi RS7 Quattro

4-Door Sedan AWD Turbo

Average annual premium: $3,800

MSRP: $116,000

The Audi RS7 Quattro 4-Door Sedan AWD Turbo revs up the Audi lineup with both beauty and brawn. This polished machine dazzles with highlights such as leather upholstery, a two-touchscreen infotainment system and a subscription-based WiFi hotspot. As for brawn, the 591 hp engine thrusts this sedan from zero to 60 in three seconds and empowers a driver to push the pedal up to 155 mph.

How Vehicles Affect Auto Insurance Rates

The claims history of the vehicle you’re insuring can have a large impact on your auto insurance rates. If your insurer has received frequent and/or expensive claims for that model, it will increase your own rate, even if you have a great driving record.

In addition, expensive vehicles that hold high cash value lead to expensive claims when they’re totaled and collision or comprehensive insurance pays out. Note that this payout is based on the cash value of the vehicle at the time it’s totaled, not the MSRP or price you paid for it.

Compare, for example, the Maserati Quattroporte GTS GranLusso, with an average annual car insurance rate of $4,271, with the popular Toyota RAV4 at about $1,700 a year for the same amount of coverage.

Methodology

We used data from Quadrant Information Services, a provider of insurance data and analytics. Rates are based on national averages for 2021 models for a 50-year-old male driver with a clean record with liability coverage of $100,000 in bodily injury per person, $300,000 per accident and $100,000 in property damage liability, uninsured motorist coverage and any other coverage required in a state. The rate also includes collision and comprehensive coverage.

John Egan is a freelance writer, editor and content marketing strategist in Austin, Texas. His work has been published by Experian, Bankrate, National Real Estate Investor, U.S. News & World Report, Urban Land magazine and other outlets.