James Bond’s Aston Martin, a Back to the Future DeLorean and More Movie-Themed Cars Are Heading to Auction

Calling all cinephiles and car fanatics. Next month, a rare collection of movie-themed automobiles will be going under the hammer.

On November 6, Kodner, a Florida-based auction house, will be putting over 30 supercars and exotics up for sale. Included in the lot are replicas of vehicles that had starring roles in Die Another Day, Gone in 60 Seconds, The Batman and Back to the Future. And while many of these four-wheelers are famous for their on-screen feats, some are making waves for their place in automotive history. Within the collection is an eye-catching red 1965 Shelby AC Cobra, which is expected to fetch as much as $1.2 million. Another headliner is a 1992 Jaguar XJ220, once the world’s fastest production car, which will cross the block with a high estimate of $650,000.

A 1981 replica of the DeLorean , custom built by Robert “VideoBob” Moseley Kodner

Of course, can expect the cars that have starred on the big screen to steal the show. Up for grabs is an homage to pop culture’s iconic time-traveling, stainless-steel sports car. Yes, we’re talking about the DeLorean—a 1981 DMC BTF to be exact. According to the auction site, it was built in Fort Worth, Texas, by Robert “VideoBob” Moseley—known for being one of the best professional builders of replica movie and TV vehicles. It’s even outfitted with the car’s Back to the Future time-traveling add-ons. Just don’t expect this one to rip through the space-time continuum IRL.

A 1967 Ford Shelby GT500, the same model driven by Nicholas Cage in Gone in 60 Seconds Kodner

Also on the auction block will be a 2002 Aston Martin Vanquish that Bond fans will recognize from Die Another Day starring Pierce Brosnan. Since nothing in life is free (including for 007 himself), those interested can bank on shelling out at least $70,000. Want to drive like The Batman? Although the Batmobile won’t be for the taking, you can bid on a 1963 Corvette Sting Ray, the same model driven by Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) in the 2022 film. And speaking of American muscle cars, you can make like Nicholas Cage in Gone in 60 Seconds and snag a 1967 Ford Shelby GT500.

The auction by Kodner will go live on November 6. Bidding will be available by phone, online or in-person.

