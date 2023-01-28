NBA Star Luka Doncic Just Bought One of Apocalypse’s Over-the-Top Hellfire 6x6s

Luka Doncic’s new ride is just as fearsome as his game.

The Dallas Mavericks star turned heads last week when he pulled up to the American Airlines Arena in an Apocalypse Manufacturing Hellfire. It’s not unusual to see an athlete driving an exotic vehicle—especially one who will make over $37 million this season—but the 23-year-old’s 6×6 takes things to a new level.

This isn’t the first time we’ve covered one of Apocalypse’s super trucks around here. And with good reason. They’re among the most absurd vehicles you can currently buy in the US. Basically, what the Florida shop does is take an already ridiculous bruiser—like the Ram TRX or Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen—and make it even more monstrous by stretching it out, adding another set of wheels and swapping out its engine for something even more powerful.

@luka7doncic pullin’ up to the spot loaded like a Boss. The @NBA’s leading scorer looking to burn rubber on the @ATLHawks tonight at 7:30pm @ESPNNBA. I’ll be choppin it up with JVG and @CassidyHubbarth 💪🏽. Luka been all gas. No brakes this season. pic.twitter.com/DLPRqTMMwW — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) January 18, 2023

The Hellfire is based on Jeep Gladiator, the Stellantis-owned brand’s most imposing 4×4. Apocalypse extended the boxy truck’s bed by 2.3 feet so that the modified vehicle measures 20.5 feet bumper to bumper. That’s just the start, of course, as it was also fitted with another axle and lifted so that it now stands 6.75 feet tall, which is a hair taller than the player himself. To round things out, the vehicle was equipped with a steel bumper, winch and angular fenders and covered in a three-part Kevlar armor painted matte black.

With the exception of the addition of a set of wheels, the biggest modification can be found under the hood. There you’ll find a Chevrolet LS3 engine, just like the one found in the sixth-generation Corvette. Apocalypse says it’s able to pump out some 500 horses, all of which is sent to the vehicle’s six wheels via an automatic transmission.

Apocalypse Manufacturing Hellfire 6×6 Apocalypse Manufacturing

Doncic apparently first caught wind of the 6×6 on TikTok and reached out to. the company about buying one of his own, according to TMZ. The shop says that the rugged beast starts at $150,000, but the website reports the all-star paid closer to $250,000 for his. That’s a hefty sum, but it shows he cares about what he drives.

That shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, though. Earlier this year, Doncic showed up at the arena in a beautifully restored, first-generation Chevrolet Camaro finished in metallic blue. Who knows what he’ll get behind the wheel of next, but one thing we feel safe in saying is that it’ll be special.