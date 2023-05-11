The Newest Aston Martin DBX707 Looks Just Like This Year’s F1 Medical Car

Aston Martin’s latest exclusive vehicle is for the many Formula 1 fans in the crowd.

The storied British automaker unveiled the 2023 DBX707 AMR23 Edition on Thursday. The special version of the brand’s popular super SUV features a unique paint job that echoes the livery worn by the marque’s F1 race car and looks almost identical to this year’s medical car—just without the siren.

The DBX707 AMR23’s bold appearance package was curated by the bespoke specialists at Aston Martin’s Q division. The SUV’s sleek and sporty body is finished in a brilliant coat of Podium Green. The rich hue is broken up by flashes of lime along the lower portion of the vehicle’s aero kit. The combo is striking and will be immediately familiar to anyone who’s watched Fernando Alonso rack up four top-three finishes from the season’s first five races. Rounding the exterior details, are a “Q” badge on the front fender and a set of all-black 23-inch wheels that offer up a peek at giant Racing Green brake calipers.

Aston Martin DBX707 Official FIA Medical Car Aston Martin

The racing-inspired flourishes continue inside the vehicle. The cabin sports a two-tone look that mixes Onyx Black with Eifel Green. The seats and headrests features lime contrast stitching, while the center console and dashboard add carbon-fiber trim. There is also the AMR23 logo emblazoned across the SUV’s door sills.

What Q didn’t touch, as far as we can tell, is the vehicle’s powertrain. We can’t imagine many people will take issue with this. The DBX707 is the top-of-the-line version of Aston Martin’s first SUV and came in at no. 2 in our 2023 Car of the Year rankings. As elegant as the vehicle may look, it’s also a true beast on the road or track. It’s powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 mated to a nine-speed “wet clutch” automatic transmission that churns out a hair-raising 697 horses and 663 ft lbs of torque. Thanks to all that power, the SUV can rocket from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and to a top speed of 193. It’s little wonder F1 tapped the vehicle to be its medical car for this season.

Inside the 2023 Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Aston Martin

Interested in sharing your F1 fandom with the world? Aston Martin has started taking orders for the DBX707 AMR23. No price has been announced, but we imagine it will come in north of the super SUV’s $236,000 starting price.

Click here for more photos of the 2023 Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition.