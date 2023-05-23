The New Brabus 930 Is the German Tuner’s Most Powerful Supercar Yet

Brabus is fundamentally incapable of leaving well enough alone.

The German tuner has just unveiled its latest “supercar,” the Brabus 930. The fearsome sedan is based on the already formidable Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance and is the shop’s most powerful auto offering yet.

Most people look at the AMG GT 63 S E Performance and see something to be admired. The sporty hybrid is the sub-brand’s most powerful series production road car, after all (the AMG One may be more potent, but it’s a limited-run vehicle). Brabus, though, looked at the four-door and saw room for improvement. The base vehicle’s powertrain, which pairs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 with an electric motor, was already capable of producing up to 831 hp and 1,033 ft lbs of torque, but thanks to the tuner’s handiwork it can now pump out 930 horses and 1,143 ft lbs of twist. With all that oomph at your disposal you’ll be able to rocket from zero to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds and hit an electronically limited top speed of 196 mph.

Brabus 930

The shop’s work isn’t just limited to under the hood. The vehicle’s exterior has been subtly tweaked to improve aerodynamic performance. A number of carbon-fiber elements—including a revised front fascia, side skirts, rear diffuser and spoiler—help the car cut through the air and give it an even bolder look than before. The sedan has also been lowered by nearly an inch and comes equipped with Brabus’s stainless-steel high-performance exhaust system which features carbon-titanium tailpipes. Rounding out the exterior package is a staggered set of gloss black 10-spoke Monoblock Z “Platinum Edition” forged rims (21-inch in the front, 22-inch in the back) wrapped in Continental ContiSportContact 7 tires.

The Brabus 930 also comes with Brabus’s trademark bespoke interior package. The cabin is covered in black leather upholstery accented with red and carbon fiber. The seats feature triangle stitched elements and there is plenty of the tuner’s branding visible, including on the steering wheel, pedals, headrests and door pins. As usual, the shop will work with you to customize the space to your exact standards, too.

Inside the Brabus 930

Interested in an even more extreme AMG GT 63 S E Performance? Brabus is taking requests for its most powerful model now. No price is listed on the tuner’s “Cars4Sale” page, but it has been reported the ferocious sedan starts at €323,435 (or just shy of $350,000).

