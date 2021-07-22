The New Ford Bronco Just Came Out, and It’s Already Selling for More Than $100,000 on eBay

It’s nearly impossible to find the new Ford Bronco right now. Because of this, those desperate to get their hands on the SUV have resorted paying nearly double the sticker price on the secondary market.

Automotive reporters have start noticing listings for barely used examples of the reborn off-roader popping up on eBay—with asking prices well above $100,000. While there are plenty of vehicles listed for six figures on the auction market, few have just been released with starting price that’s about $40,000 lower.

This is especially true for the fully loaded First Edition models that have popped up on eBay in recent days, according to The Drive. Earlier this week, the website noticed that bidding for a Cyber Orange example of the exclusive variant, build no. 178, had soared past the $105,000, despite the listing making clear that the vehicle’s sticker price was $63,200. That auction was ended by the seller, so it’s unclear exactly how much it ended up selling for, but if that was indeed the top bid, that’s a premium of more than $41,800, or an extra two-thirds the MSRP.

That’s not the only example, either. A quick look at eBay shows multiple listings with asking prices of more than $100,000, including one with a “Buy It Now” price of $145,000 and another listed at $150,000. And those prices aren’t just reserved for the limited edition, which already sold out its 7,000 examples. There are sellers asking for up to $84,000 for the regular Bronco, albeit with the Badlands trim package.

So why is the secondary market for such a new vehicle going so bonkers right now? Because the eagerly anticipated new Bronco, like Chevy’s C8 Corvette before it, has been plagued by an unusually high number of production delays, according to CNET Roadshow. The SUV was originally supposed to arrive at the beginning of the year, but because the global pandemic affected work and supply chains, deliveries of the first examples have only just begun. So, if you’re really looking forward to taking the 4×4 out for a spin, be prepared to wait—or spend big.