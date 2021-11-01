Watch: The New Lamborghini Countach Hybrid Was Just Spotted on the Roads

The new Lamborghini Countach has been spotted out in the wild mere months after the marque announced it was bringing back its most famous nameplate.

Over the weekend, car YouTuber Varryx uploaded the first footage of the Countach LPI 800-4 driving on a public road to his channel. The result of what they referred to as “weeks of stalking,” the video represents the car’s first public appearance since its debut in August, and suggests that deliveries of the limited-run vehicle will take place next year as planned.

In Varryx’s footage you can see a brilliant white Countach, which may or may not be a prototype, exiting the gates of what we can only assume is a Lamborghini production facility (the video description is scant on details). After cautiously edging out of the structure, the hybrid takes a right turn and begins to motor its way down the road. Despite its brevity, you can see how quickly the car gets going and really hear the hum of its electrified powertrain.

The new Countach has been one of the most talked about supercars in recent memory since its unveiling at this year’s Monterey Car Week. It’s easy to see why. In addition to its dynamic styling, the vehicle—which is based on the brand’s first production hybrid, the 819-hp Sián—pairs a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V-12 engine that pumps out 769 hp with an electric motor powered by Lamborghini’s 48-volt supercapacitor tech that adds an additional 34 hp. The setup, which is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission that sends power to each wheel, generates 803 total horses and can push the car from zero to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and to a top speed of 221 mph.

Despite this, there’s also been plenty of controversy surrounding the $2.64 million car. There’s been some consternation about its overlap with the Sián, with some accusing the marque of trading on the nameplate’s reputation to make money. Even the Countach’s original designer, Marcello Gandini, has voiced his displeasure, telling Autoweek he did not “approve” of the project.

Regardless, the video suggests production of the 112 new Countachs is set to begin sooner than later. And we have a feeling soon-to-be owners of the hybrid won’t care one bit about all the grumbling.