McLaren’s New 740 HP Supercar Could Replace the 720S as the Marque’s Flagship

McLaren’s latest flagship is gradually making its way to the start line.

The British performance marque is expected to unveil a new supercar called the 750S this spring, according to Automotive News. The model will replace the 720S, which was discontinued late last year after five years in production.

The newspaper’s info comes from an anonymous source with knowledge of the new car’s development. According to the source, the 750S will slot in between the plug-in hybrid Artura and 765LT in the brand’s supercar lineup and should be a “perfect blend” of its predecessor and the latter model.

McLaren 720S Spider Photo: Courtesy of McLaren

The new vehicle won’t be teased until later this month, so details are still relatively scarce. It sounds as if it will be powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8, though, just like the 720S. The mill will feature a number of enhancements that will boost output to 740 hp, which is 30 hp more than its predecessor. It won’t look radically different from that car, but it is expected to have a new front fascia, larger air intakes and a more prominent rear wing. The interior will likely be closer to that of the Artura, including a steering wheel-mounted instrument cluster and a floating touchscreen infotainment system at the top of the center stack.

“Sadly, we cannot give any further comment on future McLaren products or launches,” a representative for McLaren told Robb Report when reached for comment on Friday.

Inside the McLaren Artura McLaren

The information in the report is in line with comments made by McLaren President Of The Americas Nicolas Brown early last month, according to Motor1.com. While speaking in Las Vegas, the executive said the brand’s latest supercar would be more of a “refinement of the 720,” rather than a “next-generation, all-new, ground-up vehicle.”

Luckily, we won’t have to wait too long to see how much of the report turns out to be true. The 750S is expected to make its big debut in April. The car is expected to start at $340,000, which is $30,000 more than the 720S, and both coupé and spider versions will be available at launch. It might be hard to get ahold of, though. Brown’s January comments suggested the car was already sold out until the second half of 2024.