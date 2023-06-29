Mercedes-AMG’s New Grand Edition G-Wagen Is a Gold-Trimmed Beauty

There really is no such thing as too much when it comes to the Mercedes-AMG G63.

The German marque’s performance sub-brand has just unveiled a new G-Wagen variant called the Grand Edition. The luxe SUV is even flashier than usual and will be limited to a production run of, appropriately enough, just 1,000.

As it’s shown over the past four-plus decades, Mercedes knows that the G-Class isn’t calling out for improvement so much as subtle refinement. The commanding SUV looks remarkably similar to the way it did when it launched in 1979 and still remains one of the more striking (and popular) luxury vehicles you can buy. The new Grand Edition doesn’t alter the SUV’s iconic look so much as add some glamour.

2023 Mercedes-AMG G63 Grand Edition Mercedes-AMG

What differentiates the Grand Edition from other AMG G63s are some key decorative details. They’re not hard to miss, though. Each example wears an exclusive livery that pairs Manufaktur Night Black Magno (or matte black) with Tech Gold decals and bumper inlays. The vehicle’s Affalterbach emblem and Mercedes star are also finished in the color, as well. Completing the exterior package is a set of 22-inch forged alloy multi-spoke wheels that match the accent work.

Inside the vehicle’s four doors, you’ll find a cabin done up in sumptuous black nappa leather with gold contrast stitching. The passenger side of the dashboard is equipped with a special grab handle that says “Grand Edition” and there are also theme-matching floor mats.

2023 Mercedes-AMG G63 Grand Edition Mercedes-AMG

The Grand Edition’s power train appears to have been left untouched, and we can’t imagine anyone will be upset by that. The SUV, like all other AMG G63s, is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 that produces 577 horses and 627 ft lbs of torque. It’s a true off-roader, too, which means its powerplant is connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.

Mercedes plans to build 1,000 Grand Editions for sale around the world, which would represent less than 10 percent of the amount of G-Wagens built each year. It’s still unclear whether or not the variant will come to America, though the press release says that “further details and availability for the U.S.” will be announced at a later date. If it does, expect it to cost more than the standard AMG G63’s $179,000 starting price.