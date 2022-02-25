Nike’s Legendary Air Jordan 12 ‘Taxi’ Is Now Its Latest Golf Shoe

You may never be able to dunk like Michael Jordan, but a new golf shoe might help you drive, chip and putt just like him.

His Airness’s eponymous Nike brand unveiled its latest golf shoe earlier this week. It isn’t just a pair of stylish spikes with the Jordan name slapped across it like some past models, though. It’s a faithful recreation of one of the most iconic signature sneakers from the NBA great’s career, the Air Jordan 12 “Taxi.”

Jordan first laced up the Air Jordan 12s in the fall of 1996. The sneaker, like so many of his shoes, was designed by Tinker Hatfield and has a bold minimalist look, especially when compared to other basketball sneakers of the era. It features a single-color leather upper with stitching meant to resemble the rising sun on the Japanese flag, which is offset by a faux reptile leather toe guard in a contrasting color. The shoe was originally released in five colorways, including the black and red version he wore during his famous “Flu Game” in the 1997 NBA Finals. Just as famous, though, is the white and black color combo that sneakerheads have come to call “Taxi.”

There are some key differences between the basketball and golf versions of the shoe. The most apparent is the shift from a high- to low-top profile. You need less ankle support on the links than the court, so it’s a change that makes sense (the basketball version has been available as a low top before, too). The biggest change, though, can be found on the sole of the shoe, which is now equipped with cleats. These, of course, will help provide better footing whether you’re on the fairway, rough or green. There’s also special Jumpman golf branding on the heel.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen one of Jordan’s classic sneakers repurposed for the links. Other models have been turned into golf shoes, include the I, III and, most recently, the IV “Bred.” Based on the last few years, we’d guess the “Taxi” won’t be the last.

The Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Taxi” is set to go on sale through the Nike website on Friday, March 11. No price has been confirmed yet, but they will certainly cost less than this pair of Air Jordans.