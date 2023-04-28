A Rare Nissan Skyline GT-R M-Spec Nür Is Up for Auction, and Bidding Has Already Reached $250,000

The best way to come to an appreciation of the reverence that enthusiasts have for the R34-era Nissan Skyline GT-R is to watch what happens when one hits the market.

A rare 2002 Skyline GT-R M-Spec Nür was put up for auction on Bring a Trailer earlier this week and the current high bid may come as a shock to those unfamiliar with the Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) icon. With more than three days left to go in the sale, bidding has already reached a quarter-million dollars.

The Skyline GT-R was never officially released in the US, but it’s long been viewed here as one of Japan’s most formidable sports cars, especially the tenth-generation R34. “Godzilla,” as it’s known among enthusiasts, may look unassuming, but it has always packed a mean punch that allowed it to excel against other vehicles on the road and at the race track. It doesn’t hurt that Paul Walker’s character in the Fast & Furious movies drove the right-hand-drive car, either.

2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R M-Spec Nür Bring a Trailer

This isn’t just any Skyline GT, though—it’s the Skyline GT-R M-Spec Nür. Nissan’s motorsports division, Nismo, built just 1,000 examples of the high-performance variant during the R34’s final year of production. Of those, just 144 were finished in Millennium Jade, a surprisingly elegant metallic hue that emphasizes the two-door’s clean and athletic lines, according to the auction listing. It rides on a set of black 18-inch Nismo LMGT4 wheels wrapped in Continental ContiSport Contact 3 tires. The all-black interior is fairly spartan, especially by today’s standards, but does feature M-Spec heated sports seats and GT-R mats and door sill plaques.

As slick as the car may look, what really separates it from the rest of the JDM pack is its engine. It’s powered by a Nismo-modified twin-turbocharged 2.6-liter inline-six mated to a six-speed manual transmission that send power to all four wheels. The listing doesn’t say anything about output, but Nissan says that the variant, which was named for the Nürburgring race circuit in Germany, could generate up to 276 hp and 289 ft lbs of torque. The car also features an M-Spec suspension with a stiffer rear anti-roll bar well-suited for sprint races. It does have 33,000 miles on the odometer but appears to have been well maintained over the years.

Inside the 2002 Skyline GT-R M-Spec Nür Bring a Trailer

With three days left in the auction, you can expect bidding to continue to climb for the Skyline GT-R M-Spec Nür. Just two years ago, a similar variant, the endurance-focused Skyline GT-R V-Spec II Nür, sold for a nameplate record $549,000, while another M-Spec Nür sold for $455,000 earlier this year. This particular car is currently in Australia, though, so if anyone in the US wins the auction, they’ll have to import it. Luckily, they’ll be able to do so using a “Show or Display” exemption.

