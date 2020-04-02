This Maserati Levante Trofeo SUV Just Got a Sporty, 624 HP Makeover

Like Lamborghini, Bentley and other luxury marques, Maserati has not been immune to the SUV phenomenon sweeping the automotive market. And while the stylish Levante Trofeo SUV lives up to the marque’s name, Novitec thought the car could stand to have even better performance.

The German tuner recently decided to have some fun with Maserati’s crossover utility vehicle. And the resulting Levante Esteto V2 offers some impressive grunt, as the company managed to push the vehicle’s horsepower north of 600.

The Levante Trofeo was no slouch to begin with. The standard edition comes equipped with a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 capable of churning out 580 hp and 538 lb-ft of torque. But with some skillful fiddling, Novitec was able to boost those numbers to 624 and 605 lb-ft, according to its website.

What exactly do those specs mean? For starters, the SUV can now zoom from 0-to-62 mph in just 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 192 mph. To put that last number into perspective, the Bentley Bentayga Speed, the world’s fastest production SUV, tops out at 190 mph. So yeah, not bad.

Of course, Novitec limit their work to the engine. The SUV has been outfitted with bold eight-piece, carbon-fiber body kit that adds a hood scoop, front and rear fender flares and a bold rear spoiler. Not only does the kit give the vehicle a more sinister appearance, it also adds 3.9 inches of width in the front and 4.7 inches in the rear. The tuner also adjusted the vehicle’s suspension so that it sits an inch lower to the ground, for improved handling. Its stock wheels have also been swapped out for a 22-inch “center-lock” set.

Novitec has yet to announce a price for the Esteto V2, but the standard Levante Trofeo starts at $150,000. If you’re interested in an SUV that has more hp than most supercars, you can register your interest with Novitec now.