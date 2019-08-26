Ever Wanted to Go Off-Roading in a Porsche? Now You Can Thanks to This Fat-Wheeled Custom 911

What’s better than a vintage 1980s Porche 911 Carrera? How about one that’s fully equipped to survive the demands and rigors of going off-road driving?

A one-of-a-kind custom 1984 Porsche 911 3.2 Carrera owned by Kelly-Moss Road and Race director of operations Andy Kilcoyne could soon be yours. Recently featured in an episode of the Hoonigans web series, the rough-and-tumble coupe known as the Willy is currently up for sale through Vicci Auctions’ website.

The Willy story starts last year at another Hoonigans video shoot. While admiring a modified Porsche 964 speeding around on top of a frozen Wisconsin lake in the middle of winter, Kilycoyne met and befriended the episode’s hosts Larry Chen and Will Roegge. Months later, when Roegge put his old 911 up for grabs, Kilycone snapped it up and got to work on a wild custom project of his own.

After 10 months of hard work, the Willy Safari spec build was complete. Finished in a gorgeous matte black, Kilycoyne’s 911 has been outfitted with a new modified aluminum bumper and custom-made lower valance, while its wheel wells have been enlarged to accommodate massive LT245/65/R17 BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires.

The Willy also features carbon-kevlar roof, roof rack, Hella Rallye horns, 6-pot Brembo brakes, a digital dash display with back-up camera illumination, refurbished suspension and chassis and a custom-made roll cage. There’s also a new LED light package, the highlight of which are 9eleven headlamps and a curved 30” Black Oak LED equipped on the front and rear of the car.

In addition to all of those additions, the Willy also features a Kelly Moss 3.4-liter engine, which outputs a peppy 340 horsepower. It’s also outfitted with a BRM-built 915 gear box.

Having owned the safari-ready Willy for a year, Kilcoyne has now decided to put the car up for sale. The stylish off-roader will set you back $375,000. Check out more photos of the car below: