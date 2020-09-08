Aston Martin Made a One-of-One Retro Supercar With 847 Horses, a V12 and Manual Transmission

In the run up the the new James Bond flick, No Time to Die, it’s easy to forget that Aston Martin has a real-life legacy that extends far beyond 007’s latest exploits. Now the Aston Martin Victor, a one-of-a-kind tribute to the marque’s most powerful vehicles of the ’70s and ‘80s, is here to remind us.

Unveiled at the Hampton Court Palace Concours in the UK last Friday, the ultra-exclusive supercar, which was crafted by the automaker’s bespoke Q division, is easily one of the most striking vehicles of 2020. But this retro-inspired coupé isn’t just for show; it’s also equipped with a gloriously powerful V12 and an increasingly rare manual transmission.

While the Victor was built with performance in mind, the first thing anyone will notice about it is its show-stopping design. The new supercar is built upon the 2011 One-77’s chassis and carbon-fiber monoque, but takes its bolder styling cues from the original Vantage and DBS V8, which ran at Le Mans in the late ‘70s. Although it holds onto the One-77’s sleek side profile, the Victor features an elongated hood, aggressive curves and fenders, a built-in spoiler and the Vantage’s trademark front headlights. The mix-and-match ethos girding the design may seem discordant, but it all blends together remarkably well, giving the car a muscular yet distinctly modern look.

The vehicle is finished in Pentland Green, which is also used throughout the cabin. Inside, you’ll also find a carbon-fiber dash and a motorsports-derived steering wheel like the one found in the Vulcan.

Just as impressive is the supercar’s drivetrain. The vehicle is powered by a brawny and naturally aspirated V12. Although the One-77, was also powered by the same engine, it has been specially tuned to produce 847 horses and 605 lb-ft of twist, increases of 87 and 52, respectively. While those numbers would be enough to grab any petrolhead’s attention, the massive engine is also mated to an old-school six-speed manual transmission. In fact, the Victor is the brand’s most powerful manual vehicle yet.

The one-of-one Victor was built for an anonymous client who had hoped to keep the car’s existence low key, but then it won the Future Classics Class at the Hampton Court Palace Concours. Aston Martin hasn’t revealed how much the vehicle cost its mysterious owner, but some car publications speculate that the price tag runs into the seven figures.