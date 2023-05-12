A One-of-a-Kind Porsche 911 Carrera Once Owned by the Marque Is Heading to Auction

A one-off air-cooled 911 from the early 1990s can now be the next addition to your Porsche collection.

Broad Arrow Auctions is selling a unique 1990 Carrera 4 next month as part of an event celebrating the German marque’s 75th anniversary, according to Autoblog. The striking coupe also has the distinction of having once been briefly owned by Porsche itself.

It’s easier than ever to commission a personalized Porsche thanks to the automaker’s Exclusive Maufaktur workshop, which founded in 1986. This car dates back to the early days of the program when a Porsche with unique paint and interior options was much harder to get ahold of. Making this example even more attractive to diehard enthusiasts is the fact that this car was owned by the automaker from 1990 to 1993 and was initially registered in Böblingen. A number of historically important, factory-owned Porsche have been registered in the town, which is located about 20 minutes outside of the marque’s Stuttgart base.

The unique 1990 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Broad Arrow Auctions

This 964-generation example is finished in a sparkling coat of Green Pearlescent Metallic, a special paint-to-sample hue. The marque’s bespoke team did their best to recreate the shade inside the vehicle, where every surface that isn’t covered in glossy wood trim—such as the dashboard, door panels and floor mats—is covered in the rich color. The power-adjustable seats are covered in color-matching leather, broken up only by burgundy inserts of the same material. The cabin is also equipped with power windows, an air conditioning unit, and an Exclusive center console with a car phone.

Powering the 911 is an air-cooled, 3.6-liter flat-six. The potent mill is connected to a numbers-matching five-speed manual and is capable of producing 247 hp and 228 lbs of torque, so it’s got some pep. No performance numbers were provided, but Stutt Cars says when the coupe was brand-new it would have been able to sprint from zero to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds and hit a top speed of 162 mph.

Inside the one-off 911 Carrera 4 Broad Arrow Auctions

If your interest has been piqued, you have a month to prepare. Broad Arrow’s Porsche anniversary auction will be held on June 10 in Atlanta. This particular 911 Carrera 4 is being sold without reserve and is expected to sell for somewhere between $110,000 and $140,000.

