Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

Only 5 of These Italdesign Supercars Were Ever Built. Now, One Is Going Up for Sale

The V-10 powered coupe will cross the block at RM Sotheby’s Essen auction next month.

2018 Italdesign Zerouno Photo: Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

Related Articles

Two years ago, coachbuilder Italdesign decided it wanted to internally produce its own supercar. After being founded in 1968 (by Giorgetto Guigiaro), Italdesign has decades of experience in creating beautiful designs for some of the most recognized and renowned automobile manufacturers around the glove. The leap to creating its own car was a short one, and we were introduced to the ZeroUno, developed and built by Italdesign’s Automobili Speciali division, in 2017. Only five ZeroUnos were built over the next year and now one is coming up for sale at the RM Sotheby’s Essen auction in Germany next month.

2018 Italdesign Zerouno

The ZeroUno has full carbon fiber bodywork, with active cooling vents and ducts in the front fascia, and aero elements to help improve downforce, and glue the stunner to the road. Power comes from a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V-10 that puts power down to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. That mill is good for 610 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of twist, which’ll fire the ZeroUno to 60 mph in about 3.2 seconds. No slouch, this one.

2018 Italdesign Zerouno

Because the company is steeped in bespoke coachbuilding, Italdesign left every element on the ZeroUno up for customizing, from the material choices to the paint colors. This particular vehicle was specced by famed collector and social media star @mwvmnw. While his incredible collection is often seen in motion, usually on a Middle Eastern track, his ZeroUno only completed testing and delivery, and was never registered or driven on public roads, so it’s effectively brand spanking new. (Lucky for whoever is bidding.) 

2018 Italdesign Zerouno

When new, the ZeroUno sticker started around $1.7 million, but RM Sotheby’s estimates the car will hammer somewhere between €950,000 and €1,500,000 (around $1.07 million and $1.7 million), which means if appreciation has kicked in, someone’s getting a heck of a deal for a new  set of beautiful and performative wheels.

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

Open up to luxury this year. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 64% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad