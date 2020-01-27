This Ultra-Rare 1955 Jaguar D-Type Could Fetch More Than $7 Million at Auction

The seventh customer D-Type ever made could hit $7 million when it goes under the gavel at RM Sotheby’s in Paris next month.

The ultra-rare Jaguar is an original from 1955 with one helluva backstory. This specific D-Type was, in fact, a race car that clocked up both miles and championship titles in the land down under. And, best of all, it’s still in tip-top working order for the next lucky driver.

The first to own the legendary race car was importer Jack Bryson who ordered it new on behalf of four-time Australian Drivers’ Champion Bib Stillwell. With Stillwell behind the wheel, the D-Type competed in a number of local circuits, including the South Australia Trophy, the Bathurst 500 and the Rob Roy Hill Climb, and took an outright victory at the Bathurst Road Racing Championship in 1956.

In 1957, the racer was snapped up by the Australian Motorists Petrol Company (AMPOL) on behalf of Jack Davey and prepared for the AMPOL-sponsored speed trials. Unfortunately, an accident during transport prevented the car from racing. The damaged D-Type was subsequently bought by car enthusiast Frank Gardner who restored the beast before taking home second place at Bathurst in 1958 and first place at the Mount Druitt Hill Climb.

The vehicle continued its career as a race car until 2014, changing hands multiple times along the way. Throughout its journey, the original 3.4-liter inline six-cylinder engine was replaced with a Jaguar-supplied 3.8-liter inline-six, raising output from 250 horsepower to 300 horsepower. Following a recent service by CKL, it remains ready to drive and enjoy as a brilliant example of its breed.

Sporting classic curves and an iconic long nose, the allure of this classic racer has not waned with age. It sports a regal British racing green coat with white accents and has Jaguar emblazoned on the bonnet between its round headlights. The impeccably maintained interior boasts green leather seats, a wooden steering wheel, and a vintage dash and dials.

The 1955 Jaguar D-Type will be auctioned at RM Sotheby’s in Paris on February 5 and is expected to sell for between $6,547,466 and $7,103,040 (€5,900,000 and €6,400,000 at current exchange).

Check out more images of the D-Type below: