You Have a Week Left to Bid on This Beautiful Original Shelby Cobra 427

It’s not every day that an original Shelby Cobra goes up for grabs, which is why collectors will want to pay attention to an auction currently up on Bring a Trailer.

A beautiful 1966 Cobra 427 is up for bid on the popular auction site through the beginning of the week. And unlike most examples of the car currently on the road today, this high-performance convertible is the real deal.

The Shelby Cobra, or AC Cobra as it was known out outside of the US, is one of the finest sports cars of the last century. That’s why you see so many replicas, including some built by Shelby American itself, on the road today. Of the original run—which was in production from 1962 to 1967—the final iteration, the MKIII or 427, is generally considered the best, though it was initially a financial failure. If you want to know why its gained stature in the nearly six decades since simply look under the hood. It’s there that you’ll find a gigantic 7.0-liter (or 427 cubic-inch, hence its name) V-8.

1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Mark III Bring a Trailer

This particular Cobra 427, chassis no. 3283, was one of approximately 260 street-specification Cobras that Shelby American acquired from AC Cars Limited in 1966, according to the listing. It was purchased by its first owner shortly after, who immediately commissioned a performance upgrade. As part of the process, the car’s V-8 was swapped out for a Holman Moody-built side-oiler mill equipped with twin four-barrel carburetors. Other features include a four-speed manual transmission, a dual rear-exit exhaust system and coil-spring suspension.

The Cobra’s renown is also due to its look. It’s easily one of the most stylish sports cars of the era. Sure enough, the example up for auction is a true beauty. Although the convertible spent several years painted blue and white, it was returned to its original dark green over black leather interior color combination when it was refurbished. The car also comes with a matching black soft top and zippered tonneau cover.

Inside the Cobra 427 Bring a Trailer

It’s hard not to be intrigued by the dark green Cobra 427. If you actually want to make the car yours, though, prepare to spend big. With seven days to go in the auction, bidding has already reached $950,000 as of press time. Hagerty values the similar Cobras at $1.3 million, so expect its price to keep climbing in the days to come.