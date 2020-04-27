From Driving Gloves to Bespoke Bags: The Outlierman Helps Gentlemen Racers Dress the Part

The driving glove—that most debonair of accessories—is favored more now by the motor-loving flaneur than in the 1890s, when they were used to keep hands warm when steering wheels were metal and car roofs were non-existent.

This is where the Outlierman steps in, an Italian leatherwear company focusing on beautifully crafted driving accoutrements, from gloves to weekend. Gracing the well-heeled hands of Nick Mason from Pink Floyd and former NBA star Timofey Mozgov, among other notable names, Outlierman’s gloves are made in Naples, the center of glove making in Italy, and come in a range of 30 colors including two-tone cobalt, ivory and racing green (from $216). There are also pocket squares and ties created in Como, the country’s artisanal heart of silk making. We love the playful cashmere and silk scarves, named the Rallyscape—a montage of speedometers, radiators and wheels against a backdrop of famous races including Paris Dakar and the Mille Miglia ($324).

Among the company’s latest offerings are hand-crafted bags that can be customized to match your car, complete with silk lining, as part of the Outlierman’s Tailor Made service. The range includes a backpack, duffle bag, weekender garment bag—and document case (from $5,400 for the entire range.) The Tailor Made service offers 69 different leather colors and bespoke bags are yours within 90 days. You can also buy the bags individually (though not in custom colors).

The Outlierman was founded Andrea Mazzuca, who has always had a passion for driving sports cars and wanted chic accessories. The owner of an Aston Martin Vantage N420 and Jaguar F type, he is also restoring the family’s 1995 Porsche 993 cabriolet. ‘I wanted to buy driving gloves and couldn’t find any of the quality or color combinations I wanted,’ he says. ‘It just elevates the experience.

The atelier has been selected as a partner to the annual Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance since 2016 and has collaborated with manufacturers such as Bentley, MINI and Pagani Auotomobili S.p.A. to create custom accessories. Next in the Outlierrman’s collection will be its helmet in leather and suede—the perfect accessory to pair with the true roadster’s return.