This New Camper Van Has Its Own Bicycle Repair Shop—and Room for 6 Bikes

Attention, cyclists: Outside Van now has a camper just for you.

The Portland-based custom shop has just unveiled a new model called Tails aimed specifically at avid riders. With room for up to six bikes, it’s well-suited for the kind of camper who views the campground as little more than the starting point for a much bigger two-wheel adventure.

Like so many other top camper vans on the market, Tails is based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. Outside Van doesn’t specify what powertrain is under the hood, but it has an all-wheel-drive system that all but guarantees it’s a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6. That mill is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and is capable of churning out 188 hp and 325 ft lbs of torque. More impressively, it can also tow up to 7,500 pounds. The van comes equipped with Fox 2.0 front and rear shocks, a 50-inch LED light bar and safari roof rack, as well as 17-inch Black Rhino Yellowstone wheels wrapped in off-road tires. With that setup, there’s not much terrain it won’t be able to conquer.

Beyond its overlanding prowess, Tails is also a complete bike mechanic station on wheels. There’s a Park Tool repair stand, a rear door flip-town work table, custom tool rolls, Molle panels for your gear and an ARB air compressor with multiple attachment sites. As for the six bikes the van can store, four can be mounted to the outside utility ladders with an additional two on the interior garage gear glider.

Of course, even the most dedicated cyclists don’t spend all their time riding or fixing bikes. Tails has plenty of features to help you relax and replenish. When it comes time to fix up that post-ride dinner, there’s a galley kitchen with an induction stove top and a microwave. Completing the mini kitchen is a deep sink with sprayer faucet, a 130-liter stainless steel fridge and 20-gallon fresh water tank. To help you chill out, there’s three-panel bed with a custom mattress and a rollover sofa. And for those trips when find yourself in unforgiving heat, a 12-volt rooftop A/C system helps keep things cool, while an exterior shower will let you clean up. For those that want to stay connected when they camp, there are also plenty of outlets—powered, in part, by a lithium-ion battery pack and a roof-mounted solar panel—to keep your gadgets buzzing.

Tails is just a concept at this point, but it will be available to buy and customize soon, according to HiConsumption. The shop doesn’t list prices for its many builds—some of which are currently for sale—but you can reach out if you find one you like.

