Overfinch’s Stunning Bespoke Range Rover Autobiography Is the Best Thing We Saw Today

There are Range Rovers, and then there are Overfinch Range Rovers. Since 1975, the aftermarket firm has been tuning Britain’s most esteemed four-by-four to utter perfection. Its latest one-of-a-kind SUV is a riff on the Range Rover Autobiography LWB, and it’s a stunner.

The new Sandringham Edition SUV was commissioned to mark the specialty tuner’s fifth anniversary in North America and, as such, it will be limited to just five examples priced at $315,000. Happy birthday to us. The rarity retains the core DNA of the Autobiography LWB but doubles down on luxury styling.

The four-wheeler is finished in striking “Nebula Black” with a subtle purple fleck that comes alive in direct sunlight. It sports custom diamond-turned 22-inch alloy wheels with inner spokes and brake calipers colored in a matching black. This chic monochrome aesthetic is further enhanced by Overfinch’s signature bodywork. The front bumper, fenders and grille have been redone in carbon fiber, along with the air intakes which sport a visual weave. The hood is also embellished with Overfinch lettering in bright chrome, just in case you forget who’s responsible for this beaut.

At the rear, meanwhile, there’s a new carbon fiber diffuser with a pair of integrated exhaust outlets, along with a new spoiler atop the tailgate. Overfinch’s variable valve exhaust system features a Bluetooth controller to allow drivers to “choose the perfect V8 soundtrack for their journey.” Who wouldn’t want a nice throaty purr?

Inside, the spacious cabin pairs Land Rover’s state-of-the-art tech with Overfinch’s luxury upgrades. Plush “Capiz White” leather runs across most of the interior and offers a striking contrast with the all-black body. Soft deep-pile sheepskin carpet mats are featured all around. Meanwhile, the seats, headliner, rear center console, and armrests are all wrapped in diamond-quilted Calluna leather with wood veneer accents. And, best of all, the front seats offer 24-way heating and cooling and “enhanced massage.”

The back, meanwhile, exudes a lounge-style vibe. The seats are wider and offer more legroom thanks to the SUV’s long wheel base, and come complete with soft inlays and deeper foam. Backseat passengers will also enjoy heated arm, calf and foot rests, along with “hot stone massaging.” We’re still wondering how exactly that works, but it sounds sublime.

“This is a statement vehicle that is confident in its luxury and elegant in its execution,” Alex Sloane, vice president of Overfinch North America, said in a press release. “It’s a tasteful but striking example of the truly exclusive vehicles we are proud to design and deliver with a red-carpet service.”

We can only imagine what’s in store for the 10th anniversary.

Check out more photos of the Sandringham Edition SUV below: