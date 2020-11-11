Pagani’s Final Huayra Roadster Is Here, and It’s a Carbon-Fiber Stunner

Looks like the hundredth time’s a charm for Pagani. The famed Italian marque has just unveiled the last Huayra Roadster in the limited run of 100, and it’s a carbon-fiber beauty.

Pagani’s drop-top is an open-air riff of the Huayra Coupé that was released in 2011. It was first revealed in 2017 and has just concluded production after four years. The final 100th rarity, which is kind of like an ultra-luxury take on a Batmobile, has just been showcased on the automaker’s social media channels for all auto enthusiasts to see.

The owner of the rare ride said he has always had an affinity to Pagani and was particularly taken by Horacio Pagani’s work with carbon fiber, which he deems “second to none.” He decided to treat himself to a Huayra, but was unable to secure a coupe and so had to “settle” for a roadster. Poor guy.

As no two Huayras are alike, the dream machine sports an array of custom features. The roadster is finished in menacing Mamba Black with a two-tone bright yellow and black interior that elegantly contrasts the monochrome exterior. It’s just the right amount of flashy.

One standout feature is a rear fin above the quad exhaust system that is reminiscent of Pagani’s Zonda Tricolore. The owner credits the Zonda C12 with kick-starting his passion for Pagani and thus the “subtle yet aggressive” fin is a fitting touch. The fin is, of course, finished in exposed carbon fiber like the rest of the body and showcases Pagani’s incredible skill with the lightweight material.

Under the hood, the high-powered ride packs a twin-turbocharged V12 engine that can deliver 754 horses and 738 ft lbs of torque. This particular model was pre-sold before it officially hit the market at a starting price of $2.69 million (€2.28 million), though given the tweaks likely went for more.

Luckily for fans of the Huayra, the hypercar will live on. On the heels of the $3.6 million (€3.08 million) BC version that was released in 2019, Pagani is reportedly releasing an “R” version that’s fitted with a naturally aspirated AMG V12 producing over 900 horsepower.

Giddy up, Pagani.