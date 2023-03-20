Pagani Just Unveiled a Bonkers New One-of-a-Kind Hypercar. Here’s What We Know About It So Far.

As hard as it may be to believe, Pagani has started making even more exclusive hypercars.

The Italian marque unveiled a new one-off called the Huayra Dinamica Evo last week on social media. The automaker has been unusually parsimonious with details about the bespoke build, but one thing we know for certain is that the open-top speed machine looks spectacular.

We’re used to Pagani being very forthcoming about its vehicles. Not this time, though. The only thing that the Bologna-based brand has said officially said about the open-top hypercar is that it was produced by its Grandi Complicazioni team for an unnamed customer. The company’s recently renamed special projects division focuses on one-off and few-off builds, such as last summer’s Huayra Codalunga, which are often produced in close collaboration with its clients. The marque did not respond to Robb Report‘s request for more information on Monday.

Pagani Huayra Dinamica Evo Pagani Automobil

Luckily, the photos that made us aware of the Huayra Dinamica Evo’s existence have enough information to fill in most of the blanks. The lack of a roof suggests the build is based on the Huayra Roadster BC, the second open-top version of the automaker’s sophomore hypercar. Pagani announced in 2019 that it planned to build just 40 examples of the variant, of which this is presumably one.

The car’s athletic curves are finished in a rich coat of burgundy topped with a black racing stripe and gold details. The front splitter also features the colors of the Italian flag. Inside the vehicle, the steampunk-esque interior has mostly been left untouched. The steering wheel has been painted the same colors as the vehicle’s exterior, though, and the seats feature green, white, and red accents.

Inside the Huayra Dinamica Evo

If the Huayra Dinamico Evo is based on the track-focused Roadster BC, that means that an AMG-sourced twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12 is likely sitting in the engine bay, according to Motor1.com. The mill, which is mated to a seven-speed Xtrac sequential gearbox, can produce 791 horses and 774 ft lbs of torque, both of which were improvements over the coupé version of the Huayra BC. Not too shabby, right?

Pagani is also keeping mum about how much the Huayra Dinamica Evo’s owner paid for the one-of-a-kind build. Because of its unique nature, we feel pretty safe in saying the hypercar cost well above the standard Huayra Roadster BC’s $3.4 million sticker price.