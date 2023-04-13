MG’s New All-Electric Sports Car Is Unveiled After Patent Filings

We now have a pretty good idea of what the MG’s electric future will look like.

The design and specs of the automaker’s upcoming Cyberster EV have been revealed in a patent filing published by the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, reports Autocar. The documents offer up an enticing preview of the open-top sports car before it debuts next year.

MG is best known for the stylish roadsters it produced during the 1950s and ’60s, but the British marque has basically been a budget car maker since it was revived by Chinese state-owned SAIC Motor in 2006, following its collapse earlier in the decade. The all-electric Cyberster, which was announced back in 2021, is a premium sports car designed to get the brand back to its roots.

MG Cyberster Concept MG

We can’t imagine MG is thrilled by the attention the patent filing has already received, but its images depict a car that looks remarkably similar to the original concept prototype. The two main photos included with the documents—one of the front of the vehicle, the other of its rear end—show a roadster that may not be as dramatic as the initial renderings, but is still sleek and athletic. The 14.9-foot-long vehicle will purportedly have two seats, just like the brand’s most famous models, and come with a folding fabric roof. Inside the two-door, you’ll find a squared-off yoke steering wheel and a number of digital screens. If the final EV looks like the car in the pictures, it will be the best-looking MG in decades.

The documents also include information about the EV’s capabilities. The battery-powered roadster will feature a dual-motor power train, according to the filings. The motor equipped on the front axle will be able to produce a maximum of 201 hp, while the motor on the back axle can produce up to 335 hp. This would suggest a combined output of 536 hp, but it’s unclear if both motors can operate at peak power at the same time. Regardless, it sounds as if the Cyberster will have some serious pep, especially when you consider it is not much larger than the current Mazda Miata. There is no mention of the vehicle’s driving range.

MG Cyberster MG/China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

MG did not immediately respond to Robb Report’s request for comment on Thursday.

It remains to be seen if the information in the patent filing is final, or if there is still some fine-tuning to be done to the vehicle’s design and hardware. Fortunately, we shouldn’t have to wait too long to find out. Multiple outlets have reported that that vehicle will launch in 2024. If anything, the patent filing may have just sped up that timetable.