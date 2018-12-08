Buy This Penthouse and Get a New Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini Thrown In

In 2015, when all 79 oceanfront residences were completed at the Mansions at Acqualina on Miami Beach, a private residential high-rise and sister development to the adjacent Acqualina Resort and Spa, the property announced that residents could enjoy access to a Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II house car. Now, three years later, The Mansions has upped the automotive ante, filling the 10,000-square-foot penthouse’s two-car garage with a new Lamborghini Aventador and cutting-edge Rolls-Royce Cullinan—the British automaker’s first SUV.

Spread out across the high-rise’s entire 47th floor, the Palazzo del Cielo penthouse residence features marble flooring throughout, cathedral ceilings as high as 30 feet, and a custom-tiled, glass-bottomed pool. Enhanced by collections from interior designers such as Fendi Casa, Bentley Home, Trussardi Casa, and Paul Mathieu, the penthouse residence is offered for sale complete with furnishings. That brings us to the four-wheeled accessories found therein.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is named after the largest, gem-quality diamond ever mined—a 3,106-carat rock that was subsequently cut into more than 100 gemstones, the largest two of which embellish Great Britain’s Crown Jewels. The luxury marque’s namesake is an all-wheel-drive vehicle equipped with a 6.75-liter V-12 engine capable of delivering 563 hp and 627 ft lbs of torque. The model is the ideal medium through which to introduce the brand’s smooth “Magic Carpet Ride” driving experience to off-road terrain. The sport utility vehicle’s elegant lines and sophisticated appearance align with the comfortable ride that it delivers.

Similarly, the Lamborghini Aventador S, with its sleek form, acute accents, and angled air vents set just behind the doors, does little to hide the fact that it was designed with aggressive speed and spotlight-steeling first impressions in mind. Powered by a V-12 capable of producing 740 hp that can catapult the coupe from zero to 60 mph in fewer than three seconds, the Aventador S is an ideal car for Miami, especially for those who are comfortable being the center of attention along Ocean Drive in South Beach.

As for the penthouse’s fully furnished state, Michael Goldstein, the president of sales for Acqualina Realty, believes it’s a pre-requisite given the residence’s $38 million listing price and its overall value. Those who are paying that much, he says, should be able to enjoy it right away.

Thanks to a muscular, lightning-quick Italian supercar and a first-of-its-kind British SUV parked in its two spaces, the Palazzo del Cielo’s garage offers a similar appeal.