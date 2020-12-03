You Can Now See the Petersen Museum’s Vast Collection of Cars in a Video Tour

With Los Angeles on lockdown again because of a second surge of Covid-19 cases, the Petersen Automotive Museum has been forced to close its doors for a second time in 2020. Not to be deterred, the museum has taken steps to ensure that car lovers the world over still have access to its vast collection—virtually at least.

The Los Angeles museum has just uploaded a lengthy video tour that will let you take in the breadth of its collection from the comfort and safety of your home. The virtual excursion through the institution doesn’t just cover its permanent collection, it also includes all of its special exhibitions as well.

In the two-hour video, which was uploaded to Youtube on Wednesday, the museum’s COO, Michael Bodell, takes you on a guided tour of the museum’s vast collection of over 200 makes and models of automobiles. Across the building’s three floors you’ll get to see everything from century-old motorcycles to world famous race cars to Metallica front man James Hetfield’s personal collection of hot rods. You’ll even get to check out the museum’s Vault, a giant parking lot of automotive riches that includes Smoking Tire podcast host Matt Farah’s Lamborghini Countach and Bruce Canepa’s Porsche 959.

Of particular note is the “Supercars: A Century of Spectacle and Speed” exhibition that kicks off the tour. Never before seen by the public, the collection of over 30 vehicles charts the history of the supercar from 1917 to the present day, and features exotic vehicles like the 1913 Mercer Type 35-J Raceabout and on-loan 1998 McLaren F1 “LM-Specification.” You can also take in “Redefining Performance,” which charts the evolution of the Porsche, and “Extreme Conditions,” which focuses on off-roaders tough enough to weather any challenge.

The Petersen Museum isn’t the first institution to take its collection online since the outbreak of the Covid-19. Indeed, museums and cultural centers all over the world have rolled out impressive virtual tours and online exhibitions, and New York’s Museum of Modern Art even began offering free online art classes.