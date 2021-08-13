Pininfarina Unveils the First Road-Ready Battista EV Hypercar, and It’s a 1,900 HP Beast

The Pininfarina Battista is finally ready for the lime light.

Nearly two years after it was first announced, the battery-powered hypercar has been unveiled in its road-ready form by the Italian coachbuilder-turned-automaker. What better way to kick off Monterey Car Week than by delivering on promises that at one point seemed impossible to keep.

As part of the debut, Pininfarina released a slew of photos of the production-spec EV ripping around the curving roads of California. Fortunately, the car looks remarkably similar to prototype the brand first showed at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019. The lines of its exposed carbon-fiber body flow gloriously from its sharp front fascia to the robust rear. Despite its elegant shape, the Battista was also clearly designed to go fast and has the pop-up rear wing to prove it.

Also unchanged are the Battista’s specs. The EV is powered by a 120-kWh battery pack connected to a quad-motor drivetrain that can generate up to a staggering 1,900 hp and 1,696 ft lbs of torque, making it the most powerful production vehicle built in Italy. The brand promises the ­car can rocket from zero to 62 mph in less than 2 seconds (which would give the Tesla Model S Plaid a run for its money). No top speed was mentioned, but it’s previously been quoted as 217 mph. Additionally, Pininfarina says the car has a range of 310 miles, according to the European WLTP testing cycle. (EPA test numbers tend to come in lower, so expect it to be closer to 280, which would still be more than respectable.)

Pininfarina also unveiled the Battista’s artificial engine sound. It’s designed to be a kind of music to your ears—classical music, specifically. That’s because the EV’s unique soundscape has a core frequency of 54 Hz, which is a multiple of 432 Hz, or what Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi called “pure sound.” As you accelerate, the sound in the cabin will grow louder, but only in multiples of 54 Hz.

If you’d like to see the Battista for yourself, the $2.4 million electric hypercar will be on display at Monterey Car Week this weekend. Also on display will be the one-of-five Anniversario edition, which features aerodynamic enhancements and an even-more-expensive $2.9 million price tag.

