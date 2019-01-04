Say Hello to Battista, the Newly Named Automobili Pininfarina Hypercar

When the legendary automotive coachbuilder and design firm Pininfarina promises to introduce its own line of all-electric cars under the newly established Automobili Pininfarina banner, we take notice. When the first car from that new brand turns out to be a hypercar with blistering performance stats and a claim on the title of most powerful Italian production car ever, well, that’s when excitement takes the driver’s seat.

Teaser images of the car have been floating around for a while, and the company showed off a full-scale design model that you could tour virtually at Monterey Car Week (though no photos were allowed). Now, another key piece of information about the new car has been revealed: its name. And given the new beginning that Automobili Pininfarina represents for the brand, it’s only appropriate that the car once code-named PF0 has been christened Battista in honor of the firm’s founder, Battista Farina, who established the company in 1930 after working at his brother’s coachbuilding shop.

While Pininfarina is keeping tight control over the information nozzle, the company has released some very promising early details about the car. We know that the vehicle’s power plant is said to turn out 1,200 hp and generate 1,696 ft lbs of torque. We also know that the car will charge from zero to 60 mph in less than two seconds—that’s quicker than the Bugatti Chiron, not to mention most Formula 1 race cars. Given the Battista’s lightweight carbon-fiber body and insane performance stats, it’s no surprise that the company is projecting the car will be able to reach a top speed exceeding 250 mph. The vehicle also promises to deliver a range of over 300 miles on one charge.

The best part? We won’t have to wait long for the car if all goes according to Pininfarina’s plan to launch in 2020. In the meantime, the world will have the opportunity to check out the $2.5 million Battista in all of its glory at the Geneva International Motor Show in March.