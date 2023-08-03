Pininfarina Just Unveiled a Bonkers New Electric Crossover With a Panoramic Glass Roof

Pininfarina hasn’t just designed a radical new car; it’s invented a whole new class.

The famed Italian coachbuilder unveiled a new four-wheeled concept on Tuesday that it describes as an “electric Luxury Utility Vehicle” (e-LUV). Christened the PURA Vision, the new model has the road presence of an SUV, the sleek stylings of a low-slung sports car, and the luxurious interior of a six-figure ride.

Rooted in Pininfarina’s PURA design philosophy, the newcomer echoes its predecessors with classic proportions and exquisite detailing. It has a sculptural exterior with a low hood and high fenders that were inspired by the iconic 1947 Cisitalia 202 GT. (This vintage beauty was the first car to enter MoMA’s collection back in 1972.) It nods to the coachbuilder’s 94-year history but glimpses the future of auto design, too.

The front end. Pininfarina

The body is finished in a subtle Bianco Sestriere Gloss paint that plays against the exposed carbon fiber bumper and shiny black accents on the roof. Other notable details include hidden headlights, 23-inch alloy wheels with striped tires, PURA Vision badging, an anodized aluminum beltline, and other exterior “jewelry.” Oh, it has rear-facing cameras instead of regular door mirrors.

The real highlight is the greenhouse, though. The car is topped by a panoramic glass roof that creates a light and airy feel inside the cabin. It is also equipped with tri-opening pillarless doors and single-piece side windows that open upwards. Taking cues from the Lancia Florida saloon, the suicide doors provide unrestricted access to the four seats inside.

The car’s sophisticated upper was inspired by sailing yachts, as is the interior. The “floating” front seats are suspended like a foiling yacht above the sea, while the center console is reminiscent of the boom of a sail. The seats are finished in a crisp white, while charcoal leather runs across the dashboard and door tops. As with the exterior, there also are carbon fiber and anodized aluminum touches throughout.

The cabin. Michael Simari

As for gadgets, the EV is equipped with an intuitive central touchscreen that can be used or stowed on demand, a head-up display that can be personalized by the driver, and individual headrest speakers that enable each passenger to set the volume exactly how they like.

“Much more important than simply a concept previewing one forthcoming vehicle, PURA Vision presents a sharp, modern design philosophy inspired by the rich heritage of Pininfarina and defining an unmistakable recipe for a collection of beautiful new luxury cars,” Pininfarina CEO Paolo Dellachà said in a statement.

Pininfarina didn’t provide any details regarding the electric power train, but do you really care? You can see the PURA Vision in person at Monterey Car Week (August 17 to 20) and the Quail (August 18). The EV will appear alongside the Battista hyper GT and another mysterious new production vehicle.

