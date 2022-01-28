Pitbull’s Stunning Custom Karma Hybrid Is Heading to Auction for a Good Cause

Music sensation Armando Pérez, better known as Pitbull, will unleash one of his prized hybrid rides on collectors this weekend in a bid to raise funds for charity.

The car in question is a 2022 Karma GS-6 that was custom built for Mr. 305 himself. It’s even been christened the 305 Edition in reference to the singer’s nickname and the Miami area code from which he hails. For the unversed, the Grammy Award-winning artist cut his teeth in the coastal city and went on to become a self-made mogul now worth roughly $100 million. As you might expect, his proclivity for luxury cars has grown, too.

This particular premium four-wheeler, which will go under the gavel at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction this Saturday, features a number of “personal touches” courtesy of Pitbull. In fact, the auction house says it is one of the most customized and unique vehicles that California-based marque Karma has ever built. You can expect special badging and door sills inscribed with “Mr. 305,” along with two motivational quotes on the dash. One reads “The biggest risk you take is not taking one,” while the other says “Patience passion and perseverance equals success.”

Pitbull’s touches aside, the GS-6 is one impressive sedan. Under the hood, it’s equipped with a 1.5-liter three-cylinder DOHC turbocharged engine developed for the BMW i8 and two motors powered by a 28 kW lithium-ion battery pack. Together, that gives the 5,000-pound plug-in a gutsy 536 horses and 550 ft lbs of torque, as well as a range of 360 miles. It can also fully charge in just 36 minutes, according to the automaker.

Barrett-Jackson didn’t list an estimated hammer price, but a regular GS-6 will set you back in the ballpark of $100,000. The best part is that all proceeds from this sale will go toward the Selfless Love Foundation and the SLAM Foundation. Selfless Love is a non-profit working to improve the child welfare system, while SLAM aims to improve education in underserved communities.

The 305 Edition isn’t the only celebrity car on offer this weekend, either. Barrett-Jackson is also auctioning Burt Reynolds’s iconic ‘77 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am at Saturday’s sale. So, you can ride like the Bandit or the Pitbull, depending on your taste.

Check out more photos below: