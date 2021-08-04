Polaris’s Newest ATV Adds Sporty Performance to Your Next Off-Roading Adventure

Earlier this year, Polaris proved that its three-wheel Slingshot could actually deliver supercar performance and comfort while turning plenty of heads. Now, the company is returning to its outdoor roots with a new four-wheel ATV.

Polaris’s latest model, the 2022 General XP 1000 Trailhead Edition, is an off-roader designed to bring even more performance and fun your next camping trip. Available in either a two- or four-seat configuration, the open-wheeler is jam-packed with all the features you need to have some fun off the beaten path.

The new model is based on the brand’s General model. That ATV is an ultra-capable all-rounder, but Polaris saw room for improvement. Their solution? Take its many abilities and turn them all up to 11. The newest member of the line immediately slots in at the top of the range, and goes further and faster than any General model before it.

Like the previous top-of-the-line General model, the XP 1000 Deluxe, the Trailhead Edition is powered by a peppy ProStar 1000 four-stroke DOHC twin cylinder engine with an electric fuel injection system. Mated to an automatic transmission, it can generate 100 hp, more than enough to whip through the forest with ease. That ride will also be smoother thanks a set of Walker Evans Velocity Series shocks and 30-inch Pro Armor Crawler XG Tires. Other off-road-friendly upgrades include a sport bumper in front, a 4,500-pound HD winch with a synthetic rope, LED headlamps and a 11-inch light bar from Pro Armor.

Because you probably don’t want to spend all your time behind the wheel of your ATV, Polaris outfitted the vehicle with an adventure bed rack and a 600-pound capacity dumping cargo box. That means there will be plenty of room for all your gear and more. When you are driving, the Ride Command GPS System will keep you from getting lost no matter how far you wander, while a powerful Rockford Fosgate Stage 3 audio system will allow to soundtrack your adventure.

The General XP 1000 Trailhead Edition starts at $26,699 for the two-seat model and $28,899 for the four-seat model. Whichever configuration you choose, some serious off-road fun awaits.