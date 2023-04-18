The Sporty New Polestar 4 Is the EV Maker’s Fastest Vehicle to Date—and Has no Rear Window

Polestar’s lineup of attractive EVs is rapidly growing before our eyes.

The Swedish marque unveiled its third fully battery-powered model on Tuesday, the ultra-sleek Polestar 4. The new model is a head-turning SUV coupe. It’s not just attractive, though—it’s also the brand’s quickest vehicle yet.

The Polestar 4 is the automaker’s second SUV in a row, but it features a distinct look that stands on its own. Rather than just changing the Polestar 3’s roofline and calling it a new model, the company has designed something new. The four-door is shorter in length and height than its immediate predecessor and sports the brand’s sleekest shape yet. It features an all-new front fascia with dramatic split headlights, sculpted side panels, and full-width taillights. In an unexpected twist, Polestar has decided to forego a rear window. Instead, the vehicle’s fastback-style glass roof extends all the way to the rear of the car. It also rides on a set of 20- or 22-inch four-Y spoke wheels wrapped in either Pirelli or Micheline tires.

Polestar 4 SUV coupe Polestar

The SUV’s cabin is just as spacious and environmentally friendly as we’ve come to expect from the marque. The dashboard sports a minimalistic look and features a 10.2-inch digital cluster and 14.7-inch head-up display for the driver, as well as a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system atop the center stack. The rest of the cabin doesn’t look markedly different, but its rear three seats recline. The tailored knit upholstery is the same that was featured in 2020’s Precept concept and is made from 100 percent recycled polyester (Nappa leather from welfare-secured animals is available as an upgrade). There is also adjustable ambient lighting and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, as well as nine airbags to help keep everyone in the vehicle safe.

Drivers will have two power trains to choose between. The base model features a single motor that sends 272 hp and 253 ft lbs of torque to the rear wheels. It makes up for its ho-hum output with a 300-mile range courtesy of its 102 kWh battery pack. The more exciting version includes two motors, one on each axle, that combine to generate 544 horses and 506 ft lbs of twist. Thanks to all power, the EV can sprint from zero to 62 mph in just 3.8 seconds, which is quicker than any of the brand’s previous models, including the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid. Both versions share the same battery, so expect the dual-motor model’s range to come in lower. The crossover will be compatible with DC fast charging and bidirectional charging.

Inside the Polestar 4 Polestar

The dual-motor Polestar 4 will also feature the brand’s new driver optimization system. It features two modes: Range, which prioritizes efficiency and will even turn off the front motor, and Performance, which increases responsiveness and ensures that both motors are operating at peak power. The dual-motor version also features a semi-active suspension that allow for a smoother ride even at high speeds.

Polestar will begin building and selling its latest EV in China later this year. Expect to see the crossover launch in other markets, including the US, during the first part of 2024. Full details will be ready closer to the launch date, but the brand said its latest model should start at $60,000.

Click here for more photos of the Polestar 4.