Polestar Plans to Make a Completely Carbon-Neutral EV by 2030

Polestar wants to build more than build just zero-emission cars and SUV. It wants to build vehicles that are completely carbon neutral.

Of course, that’s easier said than done because to create such a vehicle means completely changing the way that cars are built today. That’s hard but not impossible, as far as the EV maker is concerned—it just needs some help.

And it now looks like it’s found some. The Volvo sister brand announced on Wednesday that it’s partnering with major automotive suppliers for the Polestar 0 Project. The moon-shot idea, which was first hatched by the company last year, aims to deliver a truly carbon-neutral car by 2030. The company doesn’t just want to plant trees to offset carbon emissions, either. The idea is to eliminate carbon emissions from the supply chain, changing the way cars are made in the process.

To do this, the EV maker has linked up with several companies that will provide zero-carbon materials that can be used throughout the vehicle, according to a press release. Metal producer SSAB is collaborating with Polestar on fossil-free steel, ZF is working on the powertrain and Autoliv will produce airbags and seatbelts. Meanwhile, ZKW is working on a carbon-neutral electric control systems and wiring, while Hydro, a renewable energy company, plans to work on zero-carbon aluminum.

It’s quite the roster. Polestar says it has extended an open invitation to other collaborators beyond the automotive world—including suppliers, researchers, universities and investors—to join in on the fun as the company tries to bring the Polestar 0 Project to life. Those that are interested in connecting with Polestar should contact them by March 23, according to the company.

A new vehicle is just one part of Polestar’s broader goal to be fully climate-neutral across operations by 2040. In the meantime, there’s plenty to look forward to. The company’s first SUV, the Polestar 3, will debut next year, while the Polestar 5 grand tourer will follow in 2024. If you don’t want to wait, there’s also the Polestar 2, which continues to impress two years after making its debut.