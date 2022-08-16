Polestar’s Sleek All-Electric O2 Roadster Concept Will Become a Real Car in 2026

Polestar thinks another one of its concepts is a winner and we couldn’t agree more.

The Swedish EV maker announced on Tuesday that it will put its convertible O2 concept into production. The roadster, which will be named the Polestar 6, won’t arrive until the second half the decade, but it promises to deliver much of what made the prototype so alluring in the first place.

It’s unlikely that the Polestar 6 will look exactly like the O2, but it should come pretty close. The company has shown a willingness to stick to a prototype’s eye-catching design in the past. Just look at the Precept concept, which will be released in 2024 as the Polestar 5. That’s good news, because the O2 is one of the more striking cars we’ve seen this year. Its body has very clear traces of the automaker’s angular design language, but it has a sportiness we’ve never seen from the brand before. One exterior feature we’re all but certain will make the final cut: the retractable hardtop.

Polestar is not ready to release technical info yet—other than that it will be built on the same high-performance, 800-volt electric architecture as the Polestar 5—but the brand did announce some of its targets. The powertrain will include two motors, one on each axle, capable of spitting out a combined 884 horses and 664 ft lbs of twist. Thanks to all that grunt, the convertible should be able to launch from zero to 62 mph in just 3.2 seconds and hit a top speed of 155 mph. One thing missing from the announcement was any mention of the car’s built-in drone, which the marque had previously claimed would live in, and launch from, a compartment on the deck.

Unfortunately, you’ll have to be patient if you want the Polestar 6. The brand’s first roadster won’t go on sale until 2026. We don’t know what time of year, but that’s its release window at this time. We also don’t know the price. What we do know, though, is that it will launch with a special LA Concept edition, which will feature the same exterior finish, interior and 21-inch wheels at the O2. You can reserve yours now for $25,000.