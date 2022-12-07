Polydrops’s New Streamlined Travel Trailer May Be Its Most EV-Friendly Yet

Polydrops is quickly becoming the go-to trailer maker for EV owners.

The California-based startup has just unveiled another trailer designed with battery-powered vehicles in mind called the P19 Shorty. It may be a simplified version of its predecessors, but the new model still comes with all the necessities you need for a week at the campground.

Polydrops has spent the past couple of years putting out some of the most EV-friendly travel trailers on the market, one of which, the P17A, is one of Robb Report’s favorites period. The new P19 Shorty may be the friendliest yet, though. It’s been streamlined, with a smaller and lighter design that means it can be towed by practically any car, SUV or truck you own. This includes smaller EVs, like the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, both of which were used to test the trailer.

Polydrops P19 Shorty Polydrops/Facebook

One of the most attractive aspects of the P17 model line was its bold, polygonal design. The P19 Shorty goes in a completely different direction, boasting a smoother shape that more closely resembles that of a traditional teardrop trailer than something from the future. Its cleaner lines help reduce air resistance by 70 percent, greatly reducing stress on the vehicle towing it.

As the trailer’s name may have given away, it’s also the company’s tiniest model, with a height of 5.2 feet, width of 6.3 feet and a length of 11.7 feet. It also lacks the 12-kWh power system found in its predecessor. Yes, that means you’ll have to plug the trailer in when you reach your destination, but the subtraction also reduces weight significantly. The new model tips the scales at 664 pounds, which is just over half the dry weight of its older and bigger siblings. There’s a reason why practically any vehicle can tow this trailer.

Inside the P19 Shorty Polydrops/Facebook

The P19 Shorty’s interior has also been streamlined. Inside the cabin, you’ll find a bed with enough room for two adults and a pet. This area can easily be converted to a workspace and has three dedicated cubby holes for storage, plus multiple outlets. The tailgate galley is gone, but experienced campers will figure out ways around that. We will miss the P17’s gullwing doors—they’ve been replaced by a set of more conventional entrances—but four windows help make up for their absence.

If you’re an EV owner who loves to camp but was put off by the P17’s aggressive styling, Polydrops’s latest could be for you. The P19 Shorty is available to order now through the company’s website. It starts at $9,995, with an expected delivery turnaround of two months.