This Classic Porsche 911 Now Has a Tesla Motor That Can Churn Out 500 HP

Sacrilege Motors is certainly living up to its name.

The Connecticut-based tuner, which specializes in electric conversions, has popped a Tesla motor into a rare Porsche in what would likely be deemed an act of automotive sacrilege by most purists. Well, unholiness has never looked so good.

Christened Blackbird, the modified 1992 911 Cabriolet is one of only 250 limited-edition U.S. versions ever made. The monochromatic classic has been equipped with a modified Tesla S motor that is capable of producing 500 horses and 369 ft lbs of twist. Sacrilege CEO Philip Wagenheim tells Robb Report the mill was an easy choice.

The all-black interior and exterior. Sacrilege Motors

“Tesla is the gold standard in EV motors,” Wagenheim says. “We chose the best component to set the standard that others will chase.”

Under the hood. Sacrilege Motors

With a fighting weight of 3,200 pounds, the zero-emission roadster can soar from zero to 60 mph in under four seconds. That’s almost a whole second faster than the ‘90s original. (The owner actually named the car after the world’s fastest aircraft–Lockheed’s supersonic SR-71 “Blackbird”—on account of its impressive acceleration.) It is also fitted with a 62 kWh battery pack that affords a range of 200 miles on a single charge.

Blackbird in the Sacrilege Motors workshop. Sacrilege Motors

“It delivers the familiarity of an air-cooled era driving experience on steroids,” Wagenheim says.

The chassis has been given some love, too. Sacrilege added Penske racing shocks to improve suspension, Brembo brakes for added stopping power, and a limited-slip diff for better grip in challenging conditions. The drop top has already been put through its paces on the historic Lime Rock Park racing circuit, too.

The interior. Sacrilege Motors

This is Sacrilege’s first commission and Wagenheim says it “came out better than anyone could have hoped.” Despite its tongue-in-cheek name, the tuner is seriously dedicated to evolving the legends of Stuttgart’s past for future eco-conscious generations. It aims to restore each Porsche to Concours-grade quality, preserving its analog charm and handling while incorporating next-gen green tech.

The sleek rear end. Sacrilege Motors

“Maintaining the Porsche 911 driving experience was and is very complicated and core to our mission,” Wagenheim adds. “We absolutely nailed it with Blackbird.”

We think so, too.