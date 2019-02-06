Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
Porsche Restored This Carrera GT So Painstakingly They Added Actual Silver to the Wheels

More than 350 hours alone were spent redoing the carbon fiber components. 

The Porsche Carrera GT launched in 2004, a decade and a half ago, and the Ferrari Enzo rival has (unsurprisingly) held up over the past 15 years. The low-riding coupe looks just as fresh and modern as it does the day it left the factory. Only 1,270 models of the 5.7-liter V-10 powered Carrera GT were produced, each fetching some $450,000 when new. And one of them just got a treated to a complete restoration, courtesy of Porsche Classic.

Does a car this young really need thousands of hours of painstaking work by technicians? Absolutely not. But is the result of the restoration positively stunning? Yep. When the unnamed customer asked Porsche Classic reimagine his steed, everything was disassembled, right down to the carbon fiber monocoque chassis, spending some 350 hours on that alone, since carbon fiber tends to fade and yellow over time.

The restoration was also a prime opportunity to bespoke the Carrera GT, and that was fully utilized. The paint hue is Oak Green Metallic, a shade hailing from the 1970s that was never offered for the GT. The seats were clad in ox-blood red leather, with houndstooth inserts, also not an original option.

While the five-spoke magnesium rims are a stock design, the gold finish here is also a custom request. And that ring of silver around the edge? That’s actual silver. Before you assume a precious metal had to be used in the wheels for the purposes of bragging, their impetus was actually a structural integrity issue. The owner wanted a highly polished outer rim, but Porsche materials experts knew that heavy polishing would weaken the wheels to the point of potential danger, so—in a never-before-used method—they applied a thin layer of silver to give the sparkle and shine, and then coated it with lacquer to preserve it.

This “recommissioning,” as Porsche calls it, is properly drool-inducing, though it does make you feel a pang of pity for the Porsche Classic technicians, who will inevitably be asked to top the beautiful work here. No doubt they’ll figure out a way to rise to that challenge, too.

See more photos of the GT below:

Porsche Carrera GT  Photo Courtesy of Porsche

Porsche Carrera GT  Photo Courtesy of Porsche

Porsche Carrera GT  Photo Courtesy of Porsche

Porsche Carrera GT  Photo Courtesy of Porsche

Porsche Carrera GT  Photo Courtesy of Porsche

