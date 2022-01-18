Porsche’s New Platinum Edition Cayenne Brings Silver Style to the SUV

The Porsche Cayenne is certainly not short on style, but the folks at Stuttgart have decided to gussy it up a bit.

Meet the new 2022 Cayenne Platinum Edition, a glitzy new variant arriving in US dealerships this summer that will features exclusive design elements dripping in—you guessed it—Platinum paint.

The striking SUV promises to stand out from the rest of the Cayennes—and that’s no small feat. The Cayenne is the second most popular Porsche after the Macan, with some 83,071 models sold in 2021.

Platinum Editions of the Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid and Cayenne S will be offered alongside the respective coupé variants. As the moniker would suggest, details such as the intake slats, the Porsche letting on the rear LED taillight and the model designation badge on the back are covered in satin-finish Platinum. Elsewhere, the 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels, which are exclusive to this special edition, sport the same silver hue.

All that platinum is complemented nicely by black tailpipes and window trim accents. The body is also available in an array of different colorways. In addition to solid black and white, there are a number of metallic tones, such as Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany and Moonlight Blue. There’s also a special color called Chalk (or Crayon if you’re in Europe) that absorbs ambient light to look like a mix of white, silver and gray.

Inside, meanwhile, you can expect silver cabin trims, Chalk-colored seat belts and brushed aluminum door sills with the “Platinum Edition” logo, as well as Porsche crests on the front and rear headrests. The Platinum Edition also comes with extended equipment as standard, which means you’ll get LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System, the panoramic roof and privacy glass, a Bose sound system, ambient lighting, eight-way leather sport seats and an analog clock on the dash. Of course, the interior and exterior can be customized further with Porsche Manufaktur.

The Cayenne and Cayenne Coupé start at $79,000 and $83,000, respectively, while the Cayenne S will set you back $93,400 and the Cayenne Coupé $95,600. The Cayenne E-Hybrid, meanwhile, starts at $92,700 and the Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupé $93,800. You’ll also have to shell out $1,350 for the delivery and handling fees. Hey, that’s a small price to pay to stand out.

Check out more photos below: