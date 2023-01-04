A ‘Very Sporty’ Porsche 911 Hybrid Is Coming Soon, CEO Says

Porsche is serious about electrifying its entire lineup—even its most iconic model, the 911.

The German marque’s CEO, Oliver Blume reconfirmed that a hybrid version of the famous sports car is on the way in a recent interview with Car magazine. Don’t expect an all-electric variant to follow soon after, though. Porsche wants to keep an internal combustion engine in the 911 for the foreseeable future.

During his conversation with the British publication, Blume said the brand plans to “add a very sporty hybridization to the 911 [lineup].” The executive didn’t go into any more detail, but Motor1.com reports that the electrified variant—which we’ve seen undergoing testing at the Nürburgring—won’t be a plug-in hybrid because it would add too much weight to the vehicle. Instead, it will use self-charging technology adapted from the brand’s Le Mans-winning 919 endurance car.

Blume also told Car that the 911 “will be will be the model which we will drive as long as we can with a combustion engine.” This statement comes just weeks after Porsche announced that it had begun producing a nearly carbon-neutral synthetic fuel in Chile and was testing it out in the 911.

A battery-powered variant may not be on the horizon, but it does feel like an inevitability at this point. Blume said Porsche’s “aim” is to eventually offer internal combustion, hybrid and electric options for each of its model segments, including two-door sports cars, four-door limousines and SUVs.

“We have a clear strategy driving the ramp-up of electrification during the next few years, with the goal of delivering over 80 percent fully electric by 2030,” Blume told the magazine. “It is a very strong ramp-up curve.”

While Blume didn’t announce a timetable for the 911 hybrid, you won’t have to wait long to start seeing the results of the brand’s electrification push. An all-electric Macan should debut later this year, with a battery-powered 718 expected to follow in 2025.