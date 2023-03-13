Porsche Will Launch a Fully Electric Cayenne SUV Within the Decade, CEO Says

We’re still waiting on the all-electric Porsche Macan, but the German marque has announced it has another battery-powered SUV on the way.

CEO Oliver Blume confirmed during the automaker’s Annual Press Conference on Monday that the company will build an all-electric version of the popular Cayenne. The marque’s fourth EV is expected to arrive during the second half of the decade.

Blume’s announcement isn’t particularly shocking. There’s been talk of a fully electric Cayenne since the brand confirmed it was working on a battery-powered Macan in 2020. The executive didn’t reveal too much about the company’s latest EV but said it will be based on the mid-size SUV’s fourth generation and not the third, which is scheduled to debut in a matter of weeks. The latest Cayenne has been comprehensively upgraded and will feature a new and more versatile chassis.

2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Porsche

A battery-powered Cayenne may have been confirmed, but it won’t hit the market for at least a few years. It won’t launch until after the already announced electric Macan and 718, the latter of which will only be available as an EV. Those battery-powered models are expected to arrive in 2024 and 2025 respectively, according to Motor1.com. Because of this, the battery-powered Cayenne likely won’t arrive until the second half of the decade.

It will be followed by an all-new electric SUV that Blume revealed was being developed last summer. The EV has no name yet, but it will slot above the Macan and Cayenne in the Porsche lineup. It has previously been reported that the model will share a design language with the brand’s other SUVs, have three rows of seats and a range of over 400 miles.

A prototype of Porsche’s all-electric Macan Photo: Courtesy of Porsche AG.

“We are thereby underlining and strengthening our sporty luxury positioning. We are observing growing profit pools in this segment, in particular in China and the US,” the executive said during the press event.

By the time the electric Cayenne and unnamed SUV hit the market, the Porsche lineup will include five EVs. This should put the brand in a better position to reach its goal of having 80 percent of its sales consist of fully battery-powered models by 2030. The brand has said it won’t release an electric 911 this decade, but it’s hard to imagine it won’t arrive sometime soon after.