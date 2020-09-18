This Insane All-Electric Porsche 411 Concept Would Recharge Itself While Driving

Ferdinand Porsche once said, “I couldn’t find the sports car of my dreams, so I built it myself.” Following in the footsteps of the pioneering Porsche founder, artists Hussain Almossawi and Marin Myftiu have designed a next-gen 911 concept from their imagined future.

The duo designed the supercar, which has been dubbed Project 411, for Italian prototyping company NCS, and it’s a drastic departure from the marque’s current design language. It’s a self-driving electric speedster that’s lightning quick and quite unlike anything we’ve seen. In fact, Almossawi and Myftiu have even categorized it as a new class of vehicle: “the luxury highway cruiser.”

The fantastical four-wheeler is loosely based on the beloved 911 Spyder, as well as the classic rides of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and it gives off serious Blade Runner vibes. The designers also went the extra mile and envisioned the futuristic world in which the car resides. That is one where autonomous driving has been perfected and high-powered beasts, like the 411, can sprint down the highway at speeds in excess of 250 mph.

“This gives business people and the likes a viable alternative to flight as well as a real reason for boasting about that exotic car,” the designers said in a press release.

To achieve that blistering speed, the 411 has been designed with aerodynamics in mind. It features large venturi tunnels to channel air from the front to the back, along with an adjustable wing and a diffuser to suck the supercar to the tarmac.

The all-electric beast could be juiced up on-the-go, too. Almossawi and Myftiu have conceived inductive charging strips that are built under the roads and power the ride while it’s in motion. This tech would allow the 411 to run on a much smaller battery and improve the vehicle’s weight and driving dynamics.

The interior features the same sleek lines and flowing curves as the exterior. The cockpit is finished in a subtle white colorway with rose gold accents throughout. To top it off, the 411 also features Tron-like neon lights that activate at night.

Obviously, we’re a ways off from seeing this concept come to fruition, but no doubt ol’ Ferdinand would appreciate the chutzpah the designers have shown.

Check out more renderings of the 411 below: