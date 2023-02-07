Porsche’s Newest EV Could Be an Off-Road SUV With a 400-Plus-Mile Range

Porsche’s next SUV sounds like it’ll have something for everyone.

Last year, the German automaker’s CEO Oliver Blume revealed that the marque was working on an all-electric SUV that will be positioned above the compact Macan and mid-sized Cayenne (pictured above). A half year later, details about the new car are starting to emerge.

On Monday, UK-based Autocar published a report about the all-new model, which it says has been internally codenamed K1. According to the publication’s sources, the vehicle fits Blume’s promise of a “very sporting interpretation of an SUV.” It will reportedly be built on Porsche and Audi’s Premium Platform Electric architecture and will feature multiple synchronous electric motors, a high-performance battery and a 920V electrical system for fast charging. No range figures were mentioned, but the vehicle should have at least 435 miles using the WLTP test cycle (the US’s EPA cycle is notoriously harsher).

A prototype of Porsche’s all-electric Macan Photo: Courtesy of Porsche AG.

According to the report, the K1 will offer suitable off-road capabilities, including adjustable ride height via a sophisticated air suspension. Controlled four-wheel steering—which is available on the GMC Hummer EV and upcoming Tesla Cybertruck—will be a feature, too. The SUV will apparently have three rows of seats, which means it will have room for seven adults. No one knows what it will look like yet, though it is expected to have a relatively short hood, a sloping roofline and a liftback-style tailgate.

The K1 could cost three times as much as the Cayenne. The base version of that SUV starts at $72,000, so that means pricing for the new EV would begin in excess of $210,000. That’s nearly twice the starting price of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC+ ($125,950) or BMW iX M60 ($108,900), but right in line with high-performance super SUVs like the Lamborghini Urus ($230,000) and Aston Martin DBX ($239,100).

Porsche did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Robb Report.

Unfortunately, we’re all going to have to exercise some patience waiting for the K1. Autocar reports that Porsche’s third SUV won’t be ready until 2027. When it does arrive, it’s expected to be the brand’s fifth EV, following the Taycan, next year’s electric Macan, 2025’s electric 718 and 2026’s electric Cayenne.