Porsche’s New Used-Car App Will Make It Easier Than Ever to Buy Your Dream Porsche

Porsche wants to make it easier than ever to get your hands on the car of your dreams. The German automaker has just launched the aptly titled Porsche Finder, a new e-commerce platform that will help you find the perfect pre-owned Porsche across its network of US dealerships.

The just-launched service will allow users to browse the certified pre-owned inventory of 192 dealerships across the company’s nationwide network, according to a press release. And it’s not just the marque’s most famous models that you’ll find, either, as quick perusal of the service turned up everything from ‘80s-era 911s to the just-released Taycan.

And like any good search engine, Porsche Finder can get really granular. In addition to model type, you can also search according to year, mileage, powertrain, color, trim and even audio system. Of course, basic search filters like price level and location are also available.

But the marque didn’t stop there. To make it even easier to connect customers with their new or used vehicle, the platform is tied into the automaker’s “Porsche At Your Service” home delivery initiative. So, if the Cayenne or 550 Spyder you have your eye on is located at a dealership that is just too far away—like in, say, another state—the company can have it shipped to you.

“Providing seamless access to our products is a top priority in our existing e-commerce strategy, with the goal of creating a one-stop shop for new and pre-owned vehicle search and purchase, which will follow down the road,” Porsche Cars North America president and CEO Klaus Zellmer said in a statement. “For now, the new Porsche Finder platform for pre-owned vehicles will enhance the customer experience and greatly benefit our dealer partners.”

Porsche Finder can be accessed online through the brand’s website and has been optimized for mobile and tablet use. The brand isn’t the first automaker to offer this kind of service, but it is one of the few to pair it with the convenience of home delivery.