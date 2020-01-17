Quantcast
Two New Porsche GTSs That Are All About Old-School Driving Pleasure

With a six-speed manual transmission and new, naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine, the latest variants are sure to please driving purists.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0. Photo: Courtesy of Porsche AG.

Say one thing about Porsche, it knows its customers. Where some automakers are doubling down on electric motors and self-driving features, Porsche is dipping its capable toes in those waters without abandoning roots that have made the Zuffenhausen marque the stuff of automotive legend. In a word: racing. Specifically, more than 30,000 motorsport triumphs to date.

And so it is that for every updated kid-and-dog mover (Cayenne, Macan, Panamera Sport Turismo), the company makes sure to offer the faithful something to reassure them of its commitment to pure driving pleasure. Enter a pair of aces in the form of the new 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and its drop-top sibling, the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0.

The heart of both cars is a Porsche staple, a naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine with 4-liters of displacement that makes 394 hp, just 20 hp shy of the special power plant shoehorned behind the drivers of the 718 Spyder and the truly race-ready 718 Cayman GT4.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0.

Powering both cars is a 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine producing 394 hp.  Photo: Courtesy of Porsche AG.

Wringing the most out of the new GTS 4.0 is up to the pilot of course, thanks to the car’s mandatory six-speed manual transmission. Accelerating to 60 mph can be done in 4.3 seconds for both coupe and convertible, resulting in an aural symphony that is amplified by the Sport Exhaust System that comes standard. Redline is 7,800 rpm and top speed is 182 mph.

The Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0.

The Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0.  Photo: Courtesy of Porsche AG.

Helping keep the car glued to the ground is the Porsche Active Suspension Management sport suspension featuring a ride height lowered by 20 mm compared to the standard 718. Also standard is Porsche Torque Vectoring and a mechanical limited-slip differential, both of which further refine the model’s already impressive road manners.

The Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0.

The GTS 4.0 versions of the 718 Cayman and Boxster bolt from zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and have a top speed of 182 mph.  Photo: Courtesy of Porsche AG.

Inside and out, the GTS 4.0 models benefit from black contrasting design elements and a dark Alcantara interior that will be familiar to even the most casual track demons. Specifically, there’s a black rear fascia that shows off the dual, centrally located exhaust pipes, the all-black side air intake. In addition, the front running light and rear tail light lenses come with a menacing tint.

The interior of the Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0.

The GTS 4.0 variants come with the Porsche Communication Management system and its 7-inch touchscreen.  Photo: Courtesy of Porsche AG.

Black Alcantara is used throughout the cabin: on the central parts of the Sports Seats Plus, center console, steering wheel rim, gear lever and door armrests. An optional GTS Interior Package brings either Carmine Red or Chalk to the party, your choice for the seat belts, tachometer face, and all decorative stitching including that found on the headrest and floor mats.

The interior of the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0.

Black Alcantara is used on the seats, center console, steering wheel rim, gear lever and door armrests.  Photo: Courtesy of Porsche AG.

Some of Porsche’s more high-tech interior treats are also available, including voice control and a high-end Burmester surround sound system. But honestly, if you opt for either of these 718 GTS 4.0 variants, the sound track will be provided by the car itself. Porsche expects to start taking orders for the vehicles this summer, and will announce pricing at that time.

