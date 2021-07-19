Porsche Unveils 3 Refreshed Editions of Its Best-Selling Macan SUV

The Porsche Macan may be a best seller, but that doesn’t mean the automaker is content to rest on its sales laurels.

The German marque has just unveiled a refreshed version of the popular SUV for 2022. Although it’s not radically different than its predecessors, the newest version of the Macan—which will be available as a base, S or GTS model—features a refined design, more power and a smattering of new creature comforts that combine to make an already attractive package even more so.

Those already familiar wth the Macan will notice a few key differences on the 2022 model. The first is a revised front end with integrated air intakes that make it look even sportier than before. Meanwhile, the SUV features 3-D-textured side blades as well as a black diffuser that stretches upwards in the rear. Rounding out the tweaks are an LED lights package, Sports Design side view mirrors and seven all-new wheel designs. Wheel size has also been bumped up to between 19 and 21 inches, depending on the model, too.

The interior, like the exterior, has also been given a subtle reworking. Chief among the alterations is a streamlined center console that features haptic touch elements and a revised, shorter gear shifter. It also houses an infotainment system that includes a 10.9-inch full-HD touchscreen and is compatible with Apple Car Play. From the display, you’ll also be able to select from a variety of driver’s assist systems, including Lane Departure Warning and rear Park Assist, which come standard. Adaptive cruise control, self-steering Park Assist, Lane Keep Assit and Lane Change Assist are each available as add-ons. Other interior options include a GT Sport steering wheel like the one you’ll find in the 911 and contrast stitching.

There have also been some major changes made under the hood. Whichever version of the Macan you choose, it’ll feature a more powerful engine than past iterations. The base model is outfitted with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder mill that produces 261 hp and 295 ft lbs of torque, while the S features the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 that used to be in the GTS and emits 375 horsepower and 383 ft lbs of torque. Finally, the new GTS is equipped with the same 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 that used to be in the former range-topping model, the Turbo. It delivers a robust 434 horses and 406 ft lbs of twist. All versions come with a 7-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission and all-wheel drive. Thanks to these two features, and the optional Sport Chrono Package, you’ll be able to zoom from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 160 mph in the new GTS.

The range-topping GTS can be further enhanced with the optional Sport Package. The package comes with a number of high-end add-ons, including the entire Sport Chrono Package, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus system, 21-inch GT Design wheels and satin black front and rear fascia and side skirts. Interior features of the package include 18-wayAdaptive Sport seats, carbon-fiber trim elements, deviated stitching and increased use of sustainable Race-Tex material.

You can expect the 2022 Macan to arrive at dealership next year. The base model, which will arrive first will start at $54,900. The S and GTS models will arrive in time for the spring and start at $65,400 and $79,900, respectively. Macan stans have a lot to look forward to in 2022.