911s Are So Special That Porsche Only Makes The Same One Twice a Year

Turns out your favorite Porsche 911 is even more special than you thought. In fact, it’s almost certainly the only car like it that the company produced that year.

In a recent interview with British car magazine Autocar (via Jalopnik), Christian Friedl, the manager of the Bavarian automaker’s Zuffenhausen factory, revealed that Porsche produces identical versions of the car “a maximum of two times per year.” What makes that even more mind-boggling, is that the company makes and ships over 35,000 911s worldwide each year.

So, why is each 911 is so unique? The main reason is because of the myriad options Porsche makes available to potential buyers. There are now 39 variants of the car, including the sleek new Carrera S, the beach-ready Targa 4S and the sporty GT3 RS. Then there’s the endless ways that each buyer can customize their chosen model, from the exterior paint color to the wheel style to material and color used on the interior. Considering all those options, it’s not surprising that duplicates would be few and far between.

In recent years, the brand has tried to make its most iconic model as customizable as possible, in response to customer demand. “While we do of course seek to minimize complexity in production, assembling vehicles in 60-second production cycles is not something we are aiming for, and is certainly not how we approach the Porsche 911,” the company’s executive board member for production, Albrecht Reimold, said earlier this year. “We see extremely high demand for customization of our iconic sports cars, and it goes without saying that this is reflected in production.”

As for the most recent 911, Robb Report loved the new 2020 Carrera S when we got the chance to get behind the wheel of the car’s eighth iteration in June. No word on whether the model we drove has a twin, but we suspect it would have drivers “smiling deliriously,” too.