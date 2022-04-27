First Look: The 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic Is a Retro-Inspired Tribute to a 1970’s Favorite

Targeting automotive enthusiasts with a vehicle engineered to emphasize “driving pleasure above all else,” Porsche has just announced that it’s building a new limited-edition 911 Sport Classic that pays tribute to the celebrated 911 Carrera RS 2.7 of the early 1970s.

The retro-styled coupe is based on the Type-992 wide-body 911 Turbo S, so it logically shares the same twin-turbocharged 3.7-liter flat-six. With revised engine mapping, the rear-mounted mill produces 543 hp and 442 ft lbs of torque. However, unlike today’s 911 Turbo models that arrive with a standard automated dual-clutch PDK and all-wheel drive, the 911 Sport Classic will only be offered with a seven-speed manual gearbox driving the rear wheels.

The 911 Sport Classic body is differentiated by its classic ducktail spoiler on the rear decklid, crafted from carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CRFP), and the lack of large air-intake cutouts on the rear fenders—a signature of all late-model 911 Turbo models. Porsche removed the intake openings to emphasize the width of the flared fenders, yet their elimination required significant engineering work and rerouting air through the new engine grille and spoiler. Other visual cues include a new fixed front spoiler lip, a sculpted CRFP front hood, and a CRFP double-bubble roof.

Porsche has reinterpreted the classic Fuchs design wheel for the new 911 Sport Classic. With center lock hubs, the staggered 20- and 21-inch alloys wear 255/35-20 and 315/30-21 tires. Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) are standard, as are rear-axle steering, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), and the Sport Chrono Package. In addition, the ride height is 10 mm lower due to Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) Sport, and the special coupe boasts a unique Sport Exhaust system.

The cockpit evokes stylistic themes from the 1960s and early 1970s, including seat centers and door panels upholstered in Pepita (Porsche’s houndstooth-like pattern) cloth with semi-aniline leather in black and Classic Cognac. The latter is complemented by the open-pore dark Paldao wood that’s used for trim. And there’s a production-number badge on the passenger-side dashboard. Other details include retro-style numerals and needles on the tachometer and sport chrono clock, embossed headrests, unique door-sill plates and leather upholstery on the sun visors, steering column and air-vent slats.

Buyers may specify their 911 Sport Classic in exclusive Sport Grey Metallic paint with subtle contrasting stripes in light Sport Grey; the all-new color draws its inspiration from the Fashion Grey offering first applied to the Porsche 356. Other colors options include Black, Agate Grey Metallic and Gentian Blue Metallic. Porsche will also install “PORSCHE” script and white lollipop decals (with numerals) for those seeking a bit more flair. And to complete the package, Sport Classic buyers are eligible to purchase a unique Chronograph 911 Sport Classic watch from Porsche Design, a timepiece that can be configured to match the respective limited-edition vehicle.

Porsche has offered a 911 Sport Classic in the past, but that Type-997 model had a production run of just 250 units, and it was not offered in North America. Needless to say, those extremely rare Sport Classic coupes are highly sought after today. The new 911 Sport Classic will relish a slightly more generous production run of 1,250 examples and be offered to a global audience, though the automaker hasn’t disclosed specifics in terms of market allocations or pricing. Nevertheless, we know that the 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic will arrive at dealerships late this year—and we desperately want one.