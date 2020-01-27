Watch Porsche’s All-Electric Taycan Star in the Marque’s First Super Bowl Ad in 23 Years

How big of a deal is the Taycan for Porsche? So big that the German automaker plans to show off its first all-electric sports car with a big-budget commercial during next weekend’s Super Bowl.

Next Sunday, Porsche will put the spotlight on the new EV with its first Super Bowl commercial in 23 years, the brand announced in a press release over the weekend. Set to air during the first quarter of the game, the spot features the battery-electric speedster being chased by a dozen legendary cars from throughout the company’s storied history.

Entitled “The Heist,” the commercial begins with the all-new, white Taycan Turbo S being silently snuck out of the Porsche Museum Stuttgart. When an alarm is finally tripped, the “stolen” car speeds off and is pursued through Heidelberg, Heppenheim, the Black Forest and the Zuffenhausen district of Stuttgart by some of the brand’s most famous cars, including the 917 K race car, the 918 Spyder hybrid super sports car and, of course, the iconic Porsche 911.

“The spotlight and buzz around ads at this event make it a perfect venue for reaching new fans—in a fun way that connects with the game’s themes of performance and competition,” said Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “A Porsche is always a driver’s car, and the playful chase in ‘The Heist’ draws a clear line through decades of models to the Taycan. They all share the same soul.”

Considering how much an ad during the Super Bowl costs, it’s clear that Porsche plans to put all its marketing might behind the Taycan. A 30-second spot during this year’s game will cost advertisers $5.6 million, according to Variety. While the version of the ad that was posted to YouTube over the weekend has a one-minute runtime, it’s also an “extended cut,” meaning that clip that airs during the broadcast will likely only last 30 seconds.

Unveiled in September, Porsche’s first all-electric vehicle looks like its on its way to being a smashing success for the automaker. In December, the company’s CEO, Oliver Bloom, said it had already received 30,000 pre-orders for the sedan, 10,000 of which are firm commitments to buy. Deliveries of the car are expected to begin this spring.