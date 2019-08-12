Quantcast
// RR One

Porsche’s Latest E-Hybrids Are the Most Powerful Cayenne Models Ever

New model variants run with 670 horses and range-topping enhancements.

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe. Photo: Courtesy of Porsche AG.

An Acid Green splash of color finds its way onto three new Porsche Cayenne models, bringing output for the midsize SUV to a new high. With 670 hp and 663 ft lbs of torque apiece, the Turbo S E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe lead the 2020 Cayenne range. Both variants combine a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 with an electric motor for a blend of performance and efficiency. Also joining the lineup is the Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe, with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6/electric motor pairing that produces 455 hp.

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe.

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe.  Photo: Courtesy of Porsche AG.

All three new Cayenne derivatives feature plug-in power trains for short intervals of pure electric driving, but Porsche’s hybrid assistance always has a distinct performance bent. In this case, the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe models fire off zero-to-60 mph sprints of just 3.6 seconds and hit electronically limited top speeds of 183 mph. The less potent Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe performs the same test in 4.7 seconds and tops out at 157 mph.

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.

All three new Cayenne derivatives feature plug-in power trains.  Photo: Courtesy of Porsche AG.

Like current Cayenne models, aerodynamics plays an important role in performance. The Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid inherits the same five-position active rear spoiler as the Cayenne Turbo S, while the Coupe variants combine a fixed upper spoiler with an adaptive lower unit that extends 5.3 inches at speeds above 56 mph.

As range-topping lines, the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid ($161,900) and Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe ($164,400) feature Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB), Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+), 21-inch AeroDesign Wheels, 18-way Sport Seats, and a 7.2 kW onboard charger as standard fare.

The pilot's view inside the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.

The pilot’s view inside the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.  Photo: Courtesy of Porsche AG.

Upgrades for the Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe ($86,400) over its non-hybrid sibling include eight-way Sport Seats, 20-inch Cayenne Design wheels, and a fixed glass panoramic roof. Sport Chrono package, Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive, and an eight-speed automatic transmission are standard for all three vehicles. We can expect these new Cayenne models to arrive at US dealerships in the first quarter of 2020.

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad