Porsche’s Latest E-Hybrids Are the Most Powerful Cayenne Models Ever

An Acid Green splash of color finds its way onto three new Porsche Cayenne models, bringing output for the midsize SUV to a new high. With 670 hp and 663 ft lbs of torque apiece, the Turbo S E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe lead the 2020 Cayenne range. Both variants combine a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 with an electric motor for a blend of performance and efficiency. Also joining the lineup is the Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe, with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6/electric motor pairing that produces 455 hp.

All three new Cayenne derivatives feature plug-in power trains for short intervals of pure electric driving, but Porsche’s hybrid assistance always has a distinct performance bent. In this case, the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe models fire off zero-to-60 mph sprints of just 3.6 seconds and hit electronically limited top speeds of 183 mph. The less potent Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe performs the same test in 4.7 seconds and tops out at 157 mph.

Like current Cayenne models, aerodynamics plays an important role in performance. The Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid inherits the same five-position active rear spoiler as the Cayenne Turbo S, while the Coupe variants combine a fixed upper spoiler with an adaptive lower unit that extends 5.3 inches at speeds above 56 mph.

As range-topping lines, the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid ($161,900) and Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe ($164,400) feature Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB), Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+), 21-inch AeroDesign Wheels, 18-way Sport Seats, and a 7.2 kW onboard charger as standard fare.

Upgrades for the Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe ($86,400) over its non-hybrid sibling include eight-way Sport Seats, 20-inch Cayenne Design wheels, and a fixed glass panoramic roof. Sport Chrono package, Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive, and an eight-speed automatic transmission are standard for all three vehicles. We can expect these new Cayenne models to arrive at US dealerships in the first quarter of 2020.